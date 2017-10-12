U.S. U17s vs. Colombia: Live Commentary

Just days after the U.S. Men’s National Team’s World Cup failure, the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team looks to continue their hot start to their own World Cup run.

After toppling India and Ghana to open the U-17 World Cup, the U.S. now takes on Colombia with a knockout-round berth already secure. The starting XI features the team’s heavy-hitters, including Josh Sargent, Andrew Carleton, Christ Durkin and the Game 2 hero in Ayo Akinola.

Meet the 11 U-17 #USMNT players that will take the field vs. Colombia today at the #FIFAU17WC in Mumbai. MORE ➡️ https://t.co/0dwS0OAMjg pic.twitter.com/rSjML7fNHz — U.S. Soccer YNT (@ussoccer_ynt) October 12, 2017

