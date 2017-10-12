U.S. U17s vs. Colombia: Live Commentary

Just days after the U.S. Men’s National Team’s World Cup failure, the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team looks to continue their hot start to their own World Cup run.
After toppling India and Ghana to open the U-17 World Cup, the U.S. now takes on Colombia with a knockout-round berth already secure. The starting XI features the team’s heavy-hitters, including Josh Sargent, Andrew Carleton, Christ Durkin and the Game 2 hero in Ayo Akinola.
The SBI staff will be offering updates and analysis in the comments section below, so feel free to follow along, and as always, please feel free to share your own thoughts and opinions below.
Enjoy the action.
Good morning all, and hope everyone is surviving in Day 2 of the post-USMNT fallout. In better news for U.S. fans, the U-17s have started their own World Cup hot and can seal a perfect group stage run on Thursday.
A pretty straight-forward lineup to start. Expected some rotation, but Hackworth goes with the big hitters.
Any players who are sitting on yellow cards?
Goslin the only player to receive a yellow thus far.
For those unaware, U.S. has already booked a knockout round spot. Could fall all the way to third with a loss, but would still advance as one of the best third-place teams.
Kickoff and we’re underway.
GOAL COLOMBIA! Nightmare start for the U.S. Throw-in bounced in the box and is never cleared. Lack of reaction from several players in the box and Juan Vidal scores the opener just three minutes in.
CHANCE FOR THE U.S. ! Acosta gets through and slides a shot across goal, but it’s wide of the far post. First chance for the U.S.
About 22 minutes in and the U.S. has settled down a bit, both teams with their share of possession and no real chances for the U.S.
24′ GOAL ACOSTA AND IT’s 1-1! From a throw-in, Carleton drives at his defender and slides a cross towards the penalty spot. Acosta jumps on it, firing a first-time shot into the back of the net for his first goal of the tournament.
LikeLiked by 1 person
29′ Chance for Colombia, but it curls just wide of the far post.
Meanwhile, in the other match, Ghana up, 1-0, on India. As things stand, Ghana would finish second to the U.S.
HALFTIME: 1-1 as the U.S. battles back from an early goal through an Acosta finish. As things stand, U.S. wins the group. Pretty back and forth half with a few chances either way. Colombia probably been a bit crisper and the U.S. has had shaky moments defensively. That said, nothing overly concerning and a pretty fair scoreline.
Second half is underway.
CHANCE FOR COLOMBIA! Good save from Garces, who pushes the shot away. Still 1-1. Colombia bringing a bit more pressure now.
GOAL COLOMBIA! Stunning goal from Juan Sebastian Penaloza! Curls a free kick up and over Garces from a tight angle and it’s 2-1 Colombia!
Ferri in for the goalscorer Acosta
any idea who we’re likely to face if we win the group, vs finishing 2nd or 3rd in the group?
The key thing with winning the group is two extra days rest, which is HUGE. As for next opponent, would be someone from Group C or D, which remain fairly open, so it’s tough to gauge.
Likely Niger, Guniea or Costa Rica… all three have very difficult games in their final round but against teams that have already booked their place. If Guinea beats Germany… it could very well be Germany… but I don’t think they will…
I hope these guys dont feel too much pressure to rescue US Soccer from the negative headlines… This is a team that can win this tournament if they stay level headed and work their tails off on the field. We have enough skill and athleticism…
For those poor souls not able to watch, what’s shaking? Apparently Lindsey looks good, per twitter. No idea why though
Few VERY big tackles from Lindsey. One where he just got stuck in and stopped a good Colombia counter. Another sliding deflection of a through ball. Been the standout of the second half so far.
Right now, we still win the group with Ghana second correct?
Oh, I see Ghana just scored again, to make it 3-0. What is the second tie-breaker? Head to head?
Ugh, nevermind….
I’m done, can’t take this anymore
Apparently so is this “live” commentary…
Low intensity. Ball watching. Team flagging and tired but… no subs until the 70th and 88th minute?! What was Hackworth trying to do… rest for the next round? How about put two fresh players on to go fight for an extra two days rest? Man…
Didn’t even mention the third goal? Sigh.
He was already typing the eulogy…
