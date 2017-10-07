USMNT thumps Panama to get back on track for World Cup

The U.S. Men’s National Team moved one step closer to the World Cup on Friday night by stepping up in the biggest game of the qualifying cycle.
Entering Friday, the USMNT’s World Cup status was very much in doubt, but that doubt was all but removed in a 4-0 shellacking of visiting Panama in Orlando. The match saw a pair of goals from Jozy Altidore, a goal and an assist from Christian Pulisic and a finish from Bobby Wood to vault the USMNT up to third in the Hex.
The USMNT came out of the gates hot, and that hot start led to an early goal. Just moments after a Panama chance, Altidore and Bobby Wood combined to flick a pass towards Pulisic. The 19-year-old attacker rounded Jaime Penedo, firing into an open net to open the scoring.
Pulisic provided on the second goal, firing an assist from the left-hand side. After beating his defender, Pulisic fired a pass across the box, leaving Altidore with a simple finish for 2-0.
The third came just before the halftime whistle as Wood was dragged down by Armando Cooper just inside the box. Altidore stepped up and scored via a Panenka, finishing off an ideal first half for the U.S.
Pulisic was taken out early in the second half, but it was more of the same for the USMNT. Wood pushed the lead to four in the 63rd minute on a Paul Arriola assist.
It was a dominant performance from the attacking group, who stepped up after scoring just one goal in September qualifiers. The Panama defense was on its heels throughout the opening half with Penedo making one-on-one saves on both Altidore and Wood to keep the scoreline from getting completely out of hand.
Defensively, the U.S. had nervy moments of their own as the match opened up late in the first half. However, the backline did just enough to keep Panama quiet and seal a massive shutout win with a World Cup on the line.
With the win, the USMNT moves up to third in the Hex, two points ahead of Panama. Because of the swing in goal differential, a draw on Tuesday against Trinidad & Tobago would more than likely be enough to seal the USMNT’s spot in Russia. Panama, meanwhile, faces off with Costa Rica in their final match of the Hex needing a win to stay alive for an automatic berth.
What was all the talk about Pulisic needs to be played on the wing? The Wood, Pulisic, and Altidore were excellent probably unlucky not to have two or three more, but Panama could say the same. Yedlin being able to bail out CBs a couple times was huge. I know we likely only need a pt in TnT, but I hope we don’t see the empty bucket and dump and chase for 75 minutes in Trinidad.
LikeLike
I agree yedlin was huge
LikeLike
It wasn’t ‘need’, it was lack of choice. He drifted wide often anyway..
LikeLike
Reply to trackblock
A lot of people on here the last couple days were trying to keep CP on the wing saying he is not a central player. Yes, he drifted outside tonight, but his wide play was twenty yards off the line instead of the five in the last two matches were he could be penned in.
LikeLike
Where was this intensity last window? I think our shape played more like a 433 rather than the stated 442. Pulisic at CAM is undisputable at this point, Dortmond should even try it. Need to keep up thid intensity though.
LikeLike
Another thing, I think Panama game planned for Pulisic to be at wide RM hence the first half sub when they realized they meeded a change in personnel.
LikeLike
I told you yesterday that,i was confident in the usa win by 4-0 whit pulisic,Altidore two
and the growing young man Bobby Wood and the Dc United and 22 years old Paul Arriola,
that give an assist for the last goal…All play like warriors like this man said,but a mentioned
2 goal,know has a many goals of diference….So he is in russia,Panama win it 3-1 TyT in
Trinidad and tobago.
This was a Usa Soccer victory,win in U17 usaboys 3-0 to India it was a big day
LikeLike
“BRUCE ARENA WHAT??? ….hahahaha Exactly
LikeLike
Plays Pulisic centrally two of first three matches 2-1-0 7 pts +8 GD
Plays Pulisic on the wing next three matches 0-2-1 2 pts -2 GD
Moves Pulisic back central 3 pts
————————————————————————————————————————
Yes, let’s praise Arena’s genius. I was happy that Bruce actually didn’t wait too long to bring on another CM that shored up the midfield a little and the second two goals took the fight out of Panama. If Torres shot after the Gonzo error goes in instead of being the goal kick that sprung Pulisic for the first goal the board would be full of people screaming for BA’s head.
————————————————————————————————————————
Arriola and Villafana played well enough tonight to quiet the Johnson contingent somewhat. Gonzo over Cameron was shaky a couple of times, but I would think that decision was fitness related given Geoff has one match since the injury.
LikeLike
so many excuses for Bradley as to why he has any bit of trouble or not up to a expected standard. I remember when Jones would play with broken knees and then put Neymar to the ground if our players were attacked. Bradley just sits there knowing his fathers best friend is the coach. No worries. Spot Secure.
LikeLike
I agree, Bradley looked slow & lost today.
LikeLike
If you go into the match looking for mistakes from a player you’ll find them. If you set out to want to see Pulisic fail you could have found plays tonight to prove your point. You can do the same any night to Messi or Ronaldo. It wasn’t Bradley’s best game, but it was by no means awful. A lot of the problem was the team’s shape because the offensive six players were smelling easy goals and loss touch while Besler and Omar were staying too deep. As captain Bradley has to shoulder some blame for that, but not all of it.
LikeLike
So Dax comes in & outshines him…
LikeLike
Bradley reacted extremely slow the entire game, I know he can do better
LikeLike
Are you kidding me? he sits there and does nothing when Pulisic is being assaulted. How is that a Leader? He has become complacent from entitlement.
LikeLike
Maybe it sounds silly to complain, but they should have had 7 or 8. I hope Bruce will talk to the players about not being selfish. Several times players tried to score 1 v 1 when they could have passed across the goal for a simple tap in by a teammate. While it didn’t matter this game, it might next game, so they need to correct that.
LikeLike
“Broken record time”
Why is Michael Bradley still playing DM?
We have Geoff Cameron, an EPL player
Why do we have Michael Bradley at DM?
We have Geoff Cameron who plays DM/CB for Stoke to Cement that defense
Why do we still have Michael Bradley playing DM?
Who is not breaking up plays or challenging HARD in midfield
Why do we have Michael Bradley playing DM
When we cannot even build plays from the back
Why Oh why do we have Michael Bradley at DM
When we have an EPL player who’s stronger, quicker and more physical
“OK OK WE WON, LETS TRY TO ENJOY THE MOMENT AND APPRECIATE THE VICTORY”…..hahaha 😀
LikeLike
Reply to Bizzy
Cameron’s weaknesses are holding the ball and passing. I also don’t know how much faster he is than Bradley. When Stoke played Cameron there in past seasons (he’s been a CB in a 3man this season) there is always another deep midfielder next to him to be the distributor. Geoff can play DM for us if we played a five-man midfield, but he’d be worse than Bradley at the bottom of the diamond. I am also of the opinion putting Gonzo behind Cameron is worse overall than Cameron behind Bradley.
LikeLike
@Johnnyrazor
“he’s been a CB in a 3man this season”
So let me get this Straight, a midfielder / Centerback who is versatile to play CB (BUT ALSO RB OR DM) in the 3 man backline….A 3 MAN BACKLINE!!!!! …and contribute for an EPL team that sits 13TH IN THE LEAGUE…..”would be worse than Bradley at the bottom of the diamond”???? DOING WHAT HE DOES BEST??? IN ONE OF THE BEST LEAGUES IN THE WORLD??? hahahahahahaha…..WHAT?!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Am I the only one who would have loved to see Jermaine Jones whack the ever loving $h!t outta the first guy who took Pulisic to the ground…
LikeLike
No…
LikeLike
Reply to Bac
Yes, going down a man and having to scratch and claw to hold the lead and having a starter sit out the important match at TnT would have been so satisfying.
Costa Rica, USA, and Mexico need to push for VAR next cycle and post-match punishments for that cheap stuff off the ball. If CONCACAF wants to be taken seriously it needs its stars protected, it is not like Ruiz, Chicharito, Lozano, and Corona aren’t being fouled constantly too.
LikeLike
So good to see the US playing so quickly tonight and pushing forward so much. Seems like we’ve focused on possession for three or four years but tonight we finally just went for it. We looked dangerous all night (or at least until the game was basically over).
LikeLike
Regarding Pulisic on the wing vs. centrally and a couple of other issues raised here, the US benefited from the mistake in tactics made by Panama. Costa Rica showed how to play us–with 5 back and hit on the counter. By trying to play us even and attack, Panama left themselves vulnerable to our speed from Wood and Pulisic. This is why it was beneficial to have Pulisic in the center of the pitch. Both he and Wood were able to beat the CB’s with their pace and they had space in which to operate since Panama was trying to attack. When Costa Rica played us, they played deep, never gave Pulisic space, and surrounded him when he got the ball. So, it depends a lot on the opposition as to where Pulisic is best. .
LikeLike