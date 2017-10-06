USMNT vs. Panama: Live Commentary

The big day is finally here as the U.S. Men’s National Team faces a do-or-die match with a World Cup on the line.

After picking up just one point in September, the U.S. faces a vital match against Panama in Orlando on Friday evening. As things stand, the U.S. sits fourth in the Hex, one point behind the third-place Canaleros and level on points with fifth-place Honduras.

