USMNT vs. Panama: Live Commentary

The big day is finally here as the U.S. Men’s National Team faces a do-or-die match with a World Cup on the line.
After picking up just one point in September, the U.S. faces a vital match against Panama in Orlando on Friday evening. As things stand, the U.S. sits fourth in the Hex, one point behind the third-place Canaleros and level on points with fifth-place Honduras.
For those looking for some pregame reading, check out the SBI Pregame Tailgate for a look back at the past few days. The match will be shown on ESPN 2.
The SBI staff will be offering updates and analysis in the comments section below, so feel free to follow along, and as always, please feel free to share your own thoughts and opinions below.
Enjoy the action.
Hey all. Just about 25 minutes before kickoff between the USMNT and Panama.
Arena opts for four in the back with the veteran duo of Besler-Gonzalez holding it down. Surprised to see Cameron on the bench but everything else is fairly straight-forward from there. Interested to see if it looks more like a 4-4-2 or 4-1-2-2.
What do you all think of the lineup? Any pregame predictions/questions? Send them my way.
OMG, he’s starting Gonzalez over Cameron. After Tuesday, assuming we qualify, fire Arena. And if we don’t qualify, fire Arena.
A bit of a surprise, but not too crazy. Can’t discount the Besler-Gonzalez chemistry. Aside from the one silly mistake from Gonzalez last time out, they looked solid against Honduras. Cameron has been injured on the club level and didn’t exactly shine against Costa Rica. It’s not what was expected, but not a totally ridiculous choice.
Shocking but not really. Leaving the only non injuryed defendee on the bench for our most must win game in 30 years.
Also, Yedlin, Bradley both on yellows, suspensions could see Zusi or Mcarty as starters in TT. Said this last week. BA losing his mind not calling in players playing a highest levels.
*defender starting in epl
What time is kick off?
You know how these things are… Haha. Supposed to be 7:30 on ESPN 2.
Rather see the Deuce out there but not sure who you take off… maybe Woods
LikeLike
Definitely expect to see Dempsey at some point. It’s good to have Wood/Altidore up there early to, at worst, work the Panama backline. Dempsey is a good ace in the hole as a supersub.
gonzalez and besler: speed 0 mph
Will you be posting U-17 highlights? And maybe a bit more coverage of them?
lol, are you watching the match? what you think? am i wrong?
Sorry Ryan, but your comment trying to justify Gonzo over Cameron is incomprehensible to me. Everyone knows Arenaa is a Gonzo guy but for you to defend it, when Cameron has been so much better for so long, is ridiculous. Your ñogic that besides that little mistake – it cost a goal! I dont get why the media shields the us leadership from criticism.
Not saying I would have gone with Gonzalez. Cameron is probably the steadiest defender in the USMNT pool on his day. Just offering some insight on WHY he went with Gonzalez-Besler. Injury issues/chemistry make a difference.
Kickoff and we’re underway in Orlando.
3′ Good work from Pulisic, but the final ball is a bit underhit. Altidore shot blocked. Great footwork from Pulisic though.
4′ Solid cross in and Arriola goes for the ridiculous volley, but it goes back across the box.
5′ Free kick from Bradley is headed just clear but it comes back into Wood who hits it JUST wide. Good start for the USMNT.
7′ Torres wiggles through but his shot isn’t on target. Nervy moment for the U.S. backline.
8′ GOAL PULISIC! Incredible goal from the 19-year-old. After conceding a chance on the other side, Pulisic takes an unreal touch, rounds the goalkeeper and taps into the open net. Incredible goal, and a MASSIVE start for the U.S.
11′ Pulisic starting HOT. Another run at the Panama defense following an Altidore flick but Torres does really well. Corner coming for the USMNT.
13′ Besler bloodied up after an elbow in the box, but no call. Corner eventually comes but Altidore rockets it into side netting.
17′ Corner kick from Panama, but Blas Perez is called for the foul.
GOAL ALTIDORE! Pulisic with a ridiculous ball right across the box and Altidore taps it home. Pulisic is doing something special tonight.2-0 USMNT
One thing that you have to say: Panama took a BIG risk with a 4-4-2. No real defensive midfield presence to watch Pulisic, and they’re getting killed by it.
22′ Great work from Arriola to get Wood in all alone, but it’s saved by Penedo.
27′ Great tackle from Yedlin to put out a fire. Game is getting ridiculously open.
SAVE HOWARD! Perez with a shot from the corner of the box, but Howard pushes it away. U.S. defense a bit lax for the last five minutes or so.
36′ A little bit calmer in the last five minutes or so. Was getting very open there for a few minutes but has slowed down a bit.
40′ Yedlin has been incredible tonight. A massive upgrade at right back. Several great tackles, big header a few minutes ago. Probably been the second best player on the field.
41′ Arriola, Wood and Altidore work another chance, but the TFC forward can’t get the shot off before Penedo comes out. Missed chance.
42′ PENALTY TO THE U.S.! Wood dragged down in the box and the USMNT will have a chance to go up 3-0.
GOAL ALTIDORE! A panenka! Altidore chips it right down the middle and it’s 3-0 to the USMNT.
HALFTIME: A PERFECT half for the USMNT. Pulisic with a goal and an assist. Altidore with two goals, with the second coming via a panenka penalty kick. A little bit open, but Arena couldn’t ask for much more than that.
What the heck is wrong with the field?? I thought this wasn’t being played in Central America.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Thank goodness Panama didn’t get that memo that #10 for the US is pretty good…
Their empty bucket looks more empty than ours has looked the last few games….
Agree that Panama was a bit to naive. 4-4-2 was obviously not the right call, but hindsight and whatnot.
Good to see Yedlin back, important he stays healthy going forward.
Unreal performance so far. He’s been massive. Such a difference-maker.
I would bring on either Cameron (my preference) or Acosta at defensive mid and take off Nagbe. If it is still 3-0 at about 75 minutes, bring on another defender for Wood. Jozy is good at defensive heading, so I would keep him in the game ahead of Wood.
Agree. Bradley a bit too isolated and Nagbe has been quiet. Cameron or Acosta would be fine. Maybe even Bedoya, who has been in good form and has played in these types of games before. Need veteran leadership and a level head at this point. All about not doing anything stupid.
Pulisic is MOTM.
Wood and Arriola are the next best. Those three kids are fighting like crazy for the world cup. Jozy is feeding off of their scraps.
Pulisic has been next-level. Probably the best he’s looked for the USMNT, IMO. Wood and Arriola been very good, and it’s not exactly surprising to see Altidore thrive when he actually has service.
Cant help but feel proud of Arriola. That kid FIGHTS. I won’t ever mind seeing him man the flanks for any team I support. He’s this teams Hejduk.
first time:
howard 7
yedlin 6
gonzalez 3
besler 3
villafana 4
bradley 5
nagbe 4
arriola 6
pulisic 10
wood 7
altidore 8
