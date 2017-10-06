USMNT vs. Panama: The Pregame Tailgate

The end of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying is near, which means its do-or-die time for the U.S. Men’s National Team. Nothing short of two wins this week will do for them, and they look for their first tonight against Panama at Orlando City Stadium down in sunny Florida.

A loss tonight would, at best, put the USMNT in a two-legged playoff against either Australia or Syria, who are tied at one after one leg of their own Asian playoff. A win lifts them into automatic qualifying position with only an away match against Trinidad and Tobago remaining.

SBI will be providing commentary on the match tonight, so please feel free to join us as we discuss tonight’s World Cup qualifier closer to kickoff.

In the meantime, catch up on all of the week’s news heading into the match and feel free to offer some pregame predictions, comments and analysis in the comment section below:

