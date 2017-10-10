USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s World Cup fate will be decided in Trinidad & Tobago on Friday night.
After toppling Panama, 4-0, on Friday, the U.S. can seal a spot in Russia on Friday night with a victory over the Soca Warriors. A draw would also almost certainly be good enough while a loss to last-place T&T would open the door for Panama or Honduras to make a late push up the Hexagonal table.
Knowing what’s at stake, Bruce Arena produced an unchanged XI for Tuesday’s match. The lineup includes the defensive duo of Matt Besler and Omar Gonzalez, Tim Howard in net and Jozy Altidore joining Bobby Wood atop the field to lead the striker group.
The SBI staff will be offering updates and analysis in the comments section below, so feel free to follow along, and as always, please feel free to share your own thoughts and opinions below.
Enjoy the action.
Good evening all and welcome to tonight’s live commentary. No changes for Bruce Arena. A bit of a surprise given the short turnaround, but If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?
What do you all think? Feel free to throw some thoughts, analysis, predictions and questions my way leading up to and during tonight’s match.
Go, go, go USMNT!
One thing I’m interested in is how the midfield situation looks. If there was one flaw against Panama, it was that Bradley was a bit too isolated. Might be able to get away with it again but, in a game where you need a draw, wouldn’t be a bad idea to give him some help.
For those with an eye on CONMEBOL pregame, Argentina is already down, 1-0, to Ecuador. Goal less than a minute in. Messi and co. in TROUBLE.
GOAL ARGENTINA! Guess who? Messi to Di Maria and back to Messi and it’s 1-1.
There really should be another defensive mid in the lineup. Keeping them from scoring is more important than scoring ourselves.
That’s what I expected, but this team also looked REALLY good against a wayyyy better Panama team on Friday. T&T missing several regulars. Guess the thought is to overrun them early and often.
