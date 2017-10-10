USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s World Cup fate will be decided in Trinidad & Tobago on Friday night.

After toppling Panama, 4-0, on Friday, the U.S. can seal a spot in Russia on Friday night with a victory over the Soca Warriors. A draw would also almost certainly be good enough while a loss to last-place T&T would open the door for Panama or Honduras to make a late push up the Hexagonal table.

Knowing what’s at stake, Bruce Arena produced an unchanged XI for Tuesday’s match. The lineup includes the defensive duo of Matt Besler and Omar Gonzalez, Tim Howard in net and Jozy Altidore joining Bobby Wood atop the field to lead the striker group.