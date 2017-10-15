Video: Jermaine Jones discusses USMNT in 15-minute rant

Video: Jermaine Jones discusses USMNT in 15-minute rant

U.S. Men's National Team

Video: Jermaine Jones discusses USMNT in 15-minute rant

 

, , U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

2 comments
  • HTM

    He is 100% correct. MLS is killing the national team. We need players playing at the highest level.

    Like

    Reply
    · ·
    • J.Thomas

      Agreed. MLS is not a competitive environment for players. They do not develop here or stay sharp. The old core of the usmnt came to mls and lost their edge. Bradley, Altidore, Dempsey, etc. players like Jordan Morris use mls as a crutch because they don’t want to be uncomfortable.

      Jones is right.

      Its time for payers to set their eyes on the top level rather than settling for lazy mls.

      Also, fans need to quit buying the hype and garbage that mls is selling.

      Like

      Reply
      · ·

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

2d

The hangover from the U.S. Men’s National Team’s failure in Trinidad and Tobago is still lingering, but there is more soccer to worry about in North America. Finally, the marathon that is the Major (…)

More SBI
Home