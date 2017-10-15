Video: Jermaine Jones discusses USMNT in 15-minute rant

shares
By: Ryan Tolmich | 5 hours ago Follow @RyanTolmich
Jermaine Jones, U.S. Men's National Team, U.S. Men's National Team
U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati says the federation will not rush to name a permanent coach or technical director.
World Cup fates collide in the San Jose locker room ahead of crucial playoff race.
Two big European rivalries highlight another jam-packed weekend of televised soccer.
Sunil Gulati will not be stepping down from his role as U.S. Soccer president.
The U.S. Men’s National Team will keep a busy schedule despite missing the World Cup.
The hangover from the U.S. Men’s National Team’s failure in Trinidad and Tobago is still lingering, but there is more soccer to worry about in North America. Finally, the marathon that is the Major (…)
Domestic action returns across Europe this weekend, with several top matches on display. In England, Manchester United travels to Liverpool while Atletico Madrid hosts Barcelona in Spain.
Bruce Arena is out as USMNT head coach.
The 2018 World Cup qualifying cycle is over, but now, members of the U.S. Men’s National Team must turn their focus towards the club level.
Panama’s controversial equalizer against Costa Rica has drawn the attention of FIFA’s president.
He is 100% correct. MLS is killing the national team. We need players playing at the highest level.
Agreed. MLS is not a competitive environment for players. They do not develop here or stay sharp. The old core of the usmnt came to mls and lost their edge. Bradley, Altidore, Dempsey, etc. players like Jordan Morris use mls as a crutch because they don’t want to be uncomfortable.
Jones is right.
Its time for payers to set their eyes on the top level rather than settling for lazy mls.
Also, fans need to quit buying the hype and garbage that mls is selling.
