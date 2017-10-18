Wednesday Kickoff: Edinson Cavani willing to work with Neymar, Keylor Navas unfazed by speculation and more

While two teammates appear set to work together for the good of the club, one big-name goalkeeper isn’t looking over his shoulder despite rumors indicating he should be.

Edinson Cavani says that he and Neymar don’t have to be friends as long as they play like professionals and lead the PSG attack. (READ)

Keylor Navas reiterated that he was unconcerned about speculation that Real Madrid could sign another goalkeeper soon. (READ)

After struggling for game time to start the season, James Rodriguez believes he will get a a “good chance” under new head coach Jupp Heynckes. (REPORT)

Kevin de Bruyne’s agent is reportedly pushing for a pay raise for the Belgian midfielder after a spectacular start to the season. (REPORT)

Barcelona is reportedly unlikely to be able to sign Philippe Coutinho in January. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho says Marcos Rojo will be ready to return from injury in about two weeks. (READ)

TUESDAY REWIND

Borussia Dortmund suffered a crushing draw against APOEL while Real Madrid settled for a tie with Tottenham in UCL action. (READ)

Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt says the current situation is not sustainable and that the team needs change one way or another. (READ)

Don Garber is reluctant but supportive of the Crew exploring relocation. (READ)

The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team will face England in Saturday’s World Cup quarterfinal. (READ)

Timothy Weah led a star-studded attacking performance with a “world-class” goal. (READ)

Laurent Blanc and Sam Allardyce are reportedly interested in the USMNT job. (READ)