Wednesday Kickoff: Gianluigi Buffon reiterates plan to retire; Arsenal, Man U after Marco Reus and more

One of the game’s big stars continues to lean towards retirement following what may have been his best season yet.

Gianluigi Buffon reiterated that he expects to retire after this season. (REPORT)

Despite his injury issues, Marco Reus reportedly remains a target for Arsenal and Manchester United. (REPORT)

Mario Gotze insists that he is finally back at 100 percent after dealing with a metabolic issue last season. (REPORT)

Chelsea could reportedly turn to Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri if the club opts to move on from Antonio Conte. (REPORT)

Yaya Toure and Pep Guardiola were furious with the Mitre ball used in England’s League Cup, with the former calling it “rubbish” while adding it was worse than the infamous Jubalani. (REPORT)

Manchester United is assessing injuries suffered by Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera in the team’s League Cup win over Swansea City. (REPORT)

The Arsenal Supporters Trust called on owner Stan Kroenke to attend an upcoming annual meeting and lay out his vision for the club going forward. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Dave Sarachan will take charge of the USMNT for the upcoming Portugal friendly. (READ)

SBI asks which team was the biggest disappointment in MLS this season. (READ)

The LA Galaxy demoted GM Pete Vagenas while giving Sigi Schmid authority over player decisions. (READ)

Chivas’ CEO says the Liga MX club cannot keep up with the spending of MLS. (READ)

Dax McCarty looms large as the Red Bulls prepare to face the Fire. (READ)