Wednesday Kickoff: Sergio Aguero injury, Pachuca owner bashes Liga MX TV deal and more

Bad news for one of the Premier League’s top strikers, who will miss significant time after a recent accident

Argentina’s team doctor says Segio Aguero “can’t leave his house” and should miss up to six weeks after injuring his rib in a car crash. (REPORT)

Pachuca owner Jesus Martinez hit out at the Liga MX TV deal, saying there wasn’t a fully transparent process that kept all owners involved. (REPORT)

Virgil van Dijk says he has “no regrets” after trying to leave Southampton this summer while adding he could still move in January. (REPORT)

Michy Batshuayi spoke out and denied rumors he was hoping to leave Chelsea in January due to a lack of playing time. (REPORT)

Former England manager Sam Allardyce is still in legal correspondence with the English FA as he continues to dispute his dismissal from the Three Lions job. (REPORT)

Arjen Robben denied reports that he was one of the players that was critical of former Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti. (REPORT)

Mexican side Pumas has parted ways with temporary head coach Sergio Egea and replaced him with interim manager David Patino. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Minnesota United used a late surge to complete a stunning comeback in Atlanta. (READ)

SBI takes a look at the wide options for the USMNT heading into World Cup qualifying. (READ)

Following the recent Nashville news, SBI breaks down the MLS expansion candidates. (READ)

The USMNT is hoping to feel some home-field advantage in the team’s first match at Orlando City Stadium. (READ)

After being left out of World Cup qualifying, Weston McKennie is setting his sights toward Russia. (READ)