Weston McKennie sidelined with thigh injury

Weston McKennie sidelined with thigh injury

Featured

Weston McKennie sidelined with thigh injury

 

Weston McKennie has rapidly become a key part of the Schalke midfield, but the young American midfielder is set to miss some time due to injury.

Schalke announced on Wednesday that McKennie has picked up a thigh strain in the club’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen. According to the club, McKennie’s return will depend on the healing process, but he is expected to miss roughly two weeks, keeping him out of the Oct. 14 match against Hertha Berlin.

McKennie has featured in three consecutive Bundesliga matches after earning his first ever league start against Bayern Munich. In total, the 19-year-old midfielder has made six appearances for the club.

Recently, McKennie expressed his understanding after being left off of the U.S. Men’s National Team World Cup roster while setting his sights toward Russia 2018.

, , , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home