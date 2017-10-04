Weston McKennie sidelined with thigh injury

Weston McKennie has rapidly become a key part of the Schalke midfield, but the young American midfielder is set to miss some time due to injury.

Schalke announced on Wednesday that McKennie has picked up a thigh strain in the club’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen. According to the club, McKennie’s return will depend on the healing process, but he is expected to miss roughly two weeks, keeping him out of the Oct. 14 match against Hertha Berlin.

McKennie has featured in three consecutive Bundesliga matches after earning his first ever league start against Bayern Munich. In total, the 19-year-old midfielder has made six appearances for the club.

Recently, McKennie expressed his understanding after being left off of the U.S. Men’s National Team World Cup roster while setting his sights toward Russia 2018.