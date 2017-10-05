Who Should the USMNT Start vs. Panama?

With two matches left in World Cup qualifying, Bruce Arena and the U.S. Men’s National Team cannot afford to get it wrong. The margin for error is all but gone. It disappeared last month.
Now, that means Arena has some decisions to make, and those decisions could be vital when it comes to securing a World Cup spot. Without several regulars in the squad, Arena will need to mix and match some things while assembling a team equipped to take down a tough Panama team on Friday in Orlando.
For years, Panama has played the U.S. tough, showing a strong defensive posture and the ability to find the one or two goals needed to make the difference. Friday’s match won’t be easy by any means, but it is a virtual must-win for the USMNT.
With that in mind, here’s a look at one possible lineup we could see on Friday:
Some thoughts:
Bruce Arena clearly has several tactical choices to make, but the group as assembled is one that should shine in a three-at-the-back set. There’s a wealth of solid centerback options, and the U.S. should rely on that relative strength to offer a bit more tactical flexibility throughout Friday’s match. The formation worked well against Mexico and Honduras. It can shift from a three to a five back to a three depending on the scenario, but one would expect to see the U.S. pushing forward with a bulk of possession.
With the formation, DeAndre Yedlin is free to create mismatches out wide, using his speed to cause trouble down the line. On the other side, the U.S. can go with a more conservative option like Jorge Villafana or even DaMarcus Beasley, but Paul Arriola is faster and more creative than the two. He has experience in this role from Club Tijuana and, even if he’s probably better on the right side, he fits just fine in a left wingback spot.
Centrally, you can rely on Geoff Cameron, Omar Gonzalez and Tim Ream, even if all three looked pretty bad in September. Cameron and Gonzalez have too many good USMNT performances between them to think that September issues were just a blip. Ream, meanwhile, hasn’t always been solid, but he’s been more than good enough in the Championship to justify his spot ahead of someone like Matt Besler.
With Yedlin more or less patrolling the right, Christian Pulisic is free to tuck in. His best position is still up for debate, and he’s probably not a pure No. 10, but, in a match like this, you want Pulisic taking as many touches as possible. Centrally, he should get on the ball plenty, which is good news for a U.S. team that saw its best playmaker isolated on the wing against Costa Rica last month.
Up top, the duo of Jozy Altidore and Bobby Wood return with Clint Dempsey waiting in the wings as a super-sub option. Altidore and Michael Bradley have experience in a three-at-the-back set dating back to the 2016 season, making both more than comfortable with the tactics. Wood can play the role of Sebastian Giovinco to some degree, drifting out a little bit more and using his speed and workrate to cause problems.
Overall, you look at the squad and the formation should be a bit more familiar than it was even a year ago. There should be a level of comfort, and that comfort is vital against Panama. If the U.S. can attack in numbers and frustrate a somewhat slow Panama defense, they should create chances. Burying those chances will be key and, if the U.S. can, a World Cup ticket will rapidly look a bit more clear.
Panama will foul alot…as they always do. The refs will be quite critical in their interpretations.
How well has a central mid combo of Nagbe and Bradley worked? The experiment has been tried, maybe once and it did not look good. Nagbe holds onto the ball too long and dribbles into defenders which can be good because he will win free kicks, but also disrupts the flow of the offense. He is more effective as an outside midfielder, getting the ball in open space and attacking from there vs. trying to command the offense from the middle. I like Arriola, but the fact that he has become our #1 winger is sad (cough cough Fabian Johnson). Yedlin is a right back, not a winger. He hasnt played for the NATs in awhile and he should not be thrown into a new position. I actually think this formation would essential play like a 4-4-2 with Ream and Yedlin as outside backs. Won’t be fun to see Ream get burned down the line because he’s so slow (cough cough FJ). With this roster, the only logical move is to start Acosta and MB in the middle. What scares me is if Bradley get’s a yellow and say we tie. Then we go into a must win game against T&T with what? Mcarthy and Acosta in the middle? They couldn’t even play well against B-team competition in the Gold Cup. The fact that Arena would trust Mcarthy/Acosta more than a Jermaine Jones as an emergency guy is mind-boggling.
You can nitpick the formation, but this gets our best players on the field, and allows us to bring on a fresh Dempsey with 30 minutes to go. Yes, I would rather not see this turn into a 442 with Ream at LB, like most people, so Bruce better sure he wants to stick with the 352 if he rolls this out.
Yes, the exclusion of Fabian hurts more w/o Zardes. I think Nagbe or Pulisic will be forced on the left…with hopefully Vilafana at LB
Ream over Besler? Nope. Besler has looked way better for USMNT who cares if Ream plays in a B England league.
Either over Gonzo
There’s no way playing Pulisic centrally is a smart decision on a Bruce Arena team. He will get battered to death just like last match. It’s ridiculous to ask this kid to do all the dirty work for this team, and that is precisely what we are gonna do. He needs to be NOT playing with his back to the goal 60 in our own end trying to turn and start an attack. He should be playing a pure winger role which allows him to be isolated one v one with any panamanian. Let someone else do the dirty work. He is risking major injury playing the role he does for Arena. Pathetic coaching.
