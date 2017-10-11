World Cup 2018 Qualifiers: Who's in after this international window

The field for the 2018 World Cup is almost complete. We know 23 of the 32 teams that will be competing in Russia next summer, but there are still nine spots left to be filled.

Here’s the rundown of how each confederation stands after this latest round of qualifiers:

CONCACAF

Qualified: Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama

Playoffs: Honduras will play a home and home series with Australia.

UEFA

Qualified: Belgium, Germany, England, Spain, Poland, Iceland, Serbia, Portugal, and France

Playoffs; Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, Croatia, Sweden, Greece, Northern Ireland, and Republic of Ireland remain able to qualify for the World Cup through playoff ties to be played between November 9 and 14. The draw for those matches will be held on October 17.

CONMEBOL

Qualified: Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia

Playoffs: Peru will play a home and home series with New Zealand.

AFC

Qualified: Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia

Playoffs: Australia will face Honduras in a home and home series.

CAF

Qualified: Nigeria, Egypt.

Scenarios: Africa still has one round of matches to play in their qualifying campaign. All matches will be played on November 6. Here are the teams still alive:

Tunisia: Qualifies with a win or draw against Libya or a DR Congo loss or draw against Guinea.

DR Congo: Qualifies with a win over Guinea, while Tunisia loses to Libya and overturning a two goal separation in goal difference.

Morocco: Qualifies with a win or draw against Ivory Coast.

Ivory Coast; Qualifies with a win over Morocco.

Senegal: Senegal’s situation is rather complicated. They are being forced to replay a match against South Africa due to a corrupt official. So, they have two matches against the Bafana Bafana and will qualify with a win in one of them or a draw in both.

Burkina Faso: Qualifies with a win over Cape Verde Islands and two Senegal losses to South Africa. If Senegal draws one and loses the other, Burkina Faso must win and overturn a four goal separation in goal difference.

Cape Verde Islands: Qualifies with a win over Senegal and two Senegal losses to South Africa. If Senegal draws one and loses the other, Burkina Faso must win and overturn an eight goal separation in goal difference.

OFC

Playoffs:New Zealand will play a home and home series with Peru.