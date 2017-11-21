Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Christian Pulisic, Jonathan Gonzalez and more

It’s a big week for Americans Abroad in a variety of competitions as Thanksgiving approaches.

In the UEFA Champions League, Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund are fighting for their tournament lives heading into a clash with Tottenham, but it remains to be seen if the American will be healthy enough to take the field. Pulisic has been dealing with a muscle issue, making him unlikely to feature for the German side, who sit five points out of second with two games to play.

Meanwhile in the Europa League, Matt Miazga’s Vitesse and Aaron Schoenfeld’s Maccabi Tel Aviv are all but eliminated heading into the fifth round of matchups on Thursday. Miazga and Vitesse face group leaders Lazio while Schoenfeld leads the Israeli side against third-place Slavia Prague.

Mexican soccer features both Copa MX and Liga MX Liguilla clashes, with Jonathan Gonzalez’s Monterrey opening their run in the latter against Atlas.

Here’s a closer look at the week’s action:

UEFA

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Tottenham on Tuesday. (Pulisic is nursing a muscle injury)

Keaton Parks and Benfica face CSKA Moscow on Wednesday. (Parks did not travel)

EUROPA LEAGUE

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face Lazio on Thursday.

Aaron Schoenfeld and Maccabi Tel Aviv face Slavia Prague on Thursday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX LIGUILLA

Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey face Atlas on Thursday.

COPA MX

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Atlante on Tuesday.

Rodrigo Lopez and Toluca face Morelia on Wednesday.

William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Jose Torres and Tigres on Wednesday.

ENGLAND

CHAMPIONSHIP

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Norwich City on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham on Tuesday.