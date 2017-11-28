Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Jonathan Gonzalez, DeAndre Yedlin and more

Featured

While a full slate of Premier League action headlines the midweek schedule, Jonathan Gonzalez will look to lead Monterrey one step closer to a Liga MX crown.

Gonzalez and Monterrey take on Morelia on Thursday in the first leg of the Liga MX semifinals. Monterrey took care of business against Atlas with a 6-2 aggregate win in the quarterfinals as Gonzalez earned honors in the round’s team of the week.

He won’t be the only American hoping for a league title, though, as Jose Torres and Tigres face off with Club America.

In England, DeAndre Yedlin will look to recover from an unfortunate own goal as Newcastle faces West Brom on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Danny Williams and Huddersfield face a tough test in the form of Arsenal while Geoff Cameron’s Stoke City takes on Liverpool.

Finally, Shaq Moore and Levante look to bounce back from a beatdown at the hands of Atletico Madrid as the team takes on Girona in Copa MX play.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face West Brom on Tuesday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Burnley on Wednesday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Arsenal on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Liverpool on Wednesday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jose Torres and Tigres UANL face Club America on Wednesday.

Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey face Morelia on Thursday.

SPAIN

COPA DEL REY

Shaq Moore and Levante face Girona on Tuesday.

  • alndres ventura

    Dennis to klose ( the dutch director of TRI) do not let Jonathan González in peace,he and the coach Osrio,former Red Bull boss,want him in the TRI,jonathan said NO NO NO he
    said belongs to USAMNT,and whit the tied to Portugal feel more confidet

  • Edwin in LA

    Am I they only one who’s wondering why Shaq Moore and Atlético Madrid would be playing in the Copa Mx?

