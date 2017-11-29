Americans Abroad Tuesday Rewind: DeAndre Yedlin, Shaq Moore

Tuesday was about the fullbacks when it came to Americans Abroad, and one had an up and down performance while helping his team earn a solid draw in Premier League play.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played all 90 minutes for Newcastle on Tuesday in what ended as a 2-2 draw with West Brom. The U.S. Men’s National Team right back was beaten by Kieran Gibbs on West Brom’s opening goal but made up for the error by drawing the foul the led to Newcastle’s second goal of the match. In addition, Yedlin was robbed of an assist due to an offside call in a match that saw Newcastle move to 12th in the league.

In Spain, meanwhile, Shaq Moore was relegated to bench duty following a heavy slate of games, the most recent of which was a battering at the hands of Atletico Madrid. Moore’s Levante took care of business, though, earning a draw with Girona to advance to the next round of the Copa del Rey due to a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

SPAIN

COPA DEL REY

