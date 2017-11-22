Americans Abroad Tuesday Rewind: Omar Gonzalez, Lynden Gooch and more

Tuesday was certainly an up and down day for Americans Abroad.
While Christian Pulisic missed out on a UEFA Champions League loss due to injury, Omar Gonzalez scored the game-winning goal just moments into Pachuca’s Copa MX semifinal win over Atlante. Gonzalez and co. will now face Jonathan Gonzalez’s Monterrey in the tournament final, ensuring a trophy win for an American.
In England, Lynden Gooch earned his first appearance under new manager Chris Coleman while Cameron Carter-Vickers struggled in what ended up as a shootout loss to Tim Ream’s Fulham.
Here’s a closer look at Tuesday’s Americans Abroad:
UEFA
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Christian Pulisic did not dress for Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham on Tuesday. (Pulisic is nursing a muscle injury)
MEXICO
COPA MX
Omar Gonzalez played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Pachuca’s 2-0 win over Atlante on Tuesday.
ENGLAND
CHAMPIONSHIP
Lynden Gooch started and played 63 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Tuesday.
Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over Norwich City on Tuesday.
Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 58 minutes in Sheffield United’s 5-4 loss to Fulham on Tuesday.
Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes for Fulham on Tuesday.
Luca de la Torre dressed but did not play for Fulham on Tuesday.
