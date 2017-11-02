Americans Abroad Wednesday Rewind: Christian Pulisic, Jonathan Gonzalez and more

While one American and his team moved a step closer towards elimination from a major competition, another took a major leap with a resounding win in a domestic tournament.

Christian Pulisic’s Borussia Dortmund is all but eliminated from Champions League play following a 1-1 draw with APOEL on Wednesday. With the result, Dortmund will need to win its next two games while Real Madrid drops two straight if the German club hopes to advance to the knockout round. However, a drop into the Europa League is the most likely scenario for Pulisic and co.

In Mexico, Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey fared much better as they picked up a resounding Copa MX quarterfinal win over Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna. Next up for Gonzalez and Monterrey is a clash with Club America, who inched past Jonathan Bornstein’s Queretaro on penalty kicks.

Here’s a closer look at Wednesday’s Americans Abroad:

EUROPE

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw with APOEL on Wednesday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jose Torres did not dress in Tigres’ 1-1 draw with Atlas on Wednesday.

COPA MX

Jonathan Gonzalez started and played 83 minutes in Monterrey’s 4-1 win over Santos Laguna on Wednesday.

Jorge Villafana started and played 90 minutes for Santos Laguna on Wednesday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes for Santos Laguna on Wednesday.

Jonathan Bornstein dressed but did not play in Queretaro’s 1-1 (2-0) loss to Club America on Wednesday.