Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Christian Pulisic, Bobby Wood and more

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face a massive heavyweight clash this weekend, and the German title could be very much on the line.

Entering the weekend’s clash with Bayern Munich, Dortmund sits three points behind their Bundesliga rivals despite a recent skid that has seen Pulisic and co. win just one of six. In other Bundesliga action, Bobby Wood looks to break out of his recent funk against Stuttgart while Weston McKennie and Schalke face Caleb Stanko’s Freiburg.

After making his La Liga debut last week, Shaq Moore now looks ahead to Levante’s match against Girona in Spain. English action, meanwhile, sees DeAndre Yedlin go head-to-head with Emerson Hyndman’s Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey take on Lobos BUAP, Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Anderlecht and Matt Miazga’s Vitesse returns to action on Sunday.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen on Friday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Mainz on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Weston McKennie and Schalke on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face MSV Duisburg on Friday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face SV Jahn Regensburg on Saturday.

McKinzie Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt face Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face FC Heidenheim on Sunday.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Leicester City on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face West Brom on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham face Wolves on Friday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face Hull City on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Middlesbrough on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Girona on Sunday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Joe Corona, Michael Orozco, Amando Moreno and Club Tijuana face William Yarbrough and Leon on Friday.

Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey face Lobos BUAP on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna face Pumas on Sunday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Necaxa on Sunday.

Rodrigo Lopez and Toluca face Veracruz on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior face Roda JC Kerkrade on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face Zwolle on Sunday.

BELGIUM

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Gent face Standard Leige on Friday.

Juan Pablo Torres and KSC Lokoren face Genk on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Anderlecht on Sunday.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubio Rubin and Stabaek face Odds BK on Sunday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud and IFK Goteborg face Romain Gall and Sundsvall on Sunday.