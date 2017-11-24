Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and more

Two young Americans could go head-to-head in one of German soccer’s best rivalries.

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie face off over the weekend as Borussia Dortmund takes on Schalke in Bundesliga play. Pulisic’s status remains a bit questionable after the midfielder missed out on Champions League action due to injury. However, Pulisic returned to training earlier this week, making him a possibility for this weekend’s clash with his fellow young American star.

In Spain, Shaq Moore and Levante face a tough test in a match against Levante, while English action sees DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face Watford while Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town look for an upset against Manchester City.

Elsewhere, the Liga MX postseason continues with Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey in control while Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Bayern Munich over the weekend.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s action:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face Watford on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Swansea City on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Manchester City on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Burton Albion on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham face Millwall on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Cardiff City on Sunday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Weston McKennie and Schalke on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Augsburg on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Mainz on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face FC Cologne on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

McKinzie Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt face Union Berlin on Friday.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Heidenheim on Friday.

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face St Pauli on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jose Torres and Tigres face William Yarbrough and Club Leon on Saturday.

Rodrigo Lopez and Toluca face Morelia on Saturday.

Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey face Atlas on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Shane O’Neill, Desevio Payne and Excelsior face PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face Jong PSV on Friday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Gent face Mouscron on Friday.

Juan Pablo Torres and Lokoren face Sint-Truidense on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Zulte-Waregem on Sunday.

DENMARK

SAS-LIGAEN

Perry Kitchen and Randers face Sonderjyske on Friday.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubio Rubin and Stabaek face Viking FK on Sunday.