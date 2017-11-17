Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Weston McKennie, DeAndre Yedlin and more

Following the U.S. Men’s National Team’s draw with Portugal, several players that took the field on Tuesday face massive matches on the club level.

In Germany, Weston McKennie returns to Schalke for a clash of Americans against Bobby Wood’s Hamburg. Christian Pulisic, who was not a part of USMNT camp, leads Borussia Dortmund against Stuttgar while John Brooks looks to build on a strong USMNT performance as Wolfsburg takes on Caleb Stanko and Freiburg.

DeAndre Yedlin headlines English soccer action as Newcastle faces a difficult test against Manchester United. One player who will not feature is Geoff Cameron, who misses out on Stoke City action yet again due to a concussion.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Gonzalez’s status remains up in the air after the Monterrey star suffered an injury while Matt Miazga returns to Vitesse to face FC Groningen.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Stuttgart on Friday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Caleb Stanko and Freiburg on Saturday

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Bobby Wood and Hamburg on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Hannover on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

McKinzie Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt face Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen on Friday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Vfl Bochum on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt on Sunday.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Manchester United on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Brighton on Monday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face Burton Albion on Friday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Birmingham on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Millwall on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham face Derby County on Saturday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Las Palmas on Sunday

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Atlas on Friday.

Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro face Pumas on Saturday.

Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey face Jose Torres and Tigres on Saturday.

William Yarbrough and Leon face Chivas de Guadalajara on Saturday.

Joe Corona, Michael Orozco, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face Rodrigo Lopez and Toluca on Sunday.

Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna face Club America on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face Groningen on Sunday.

Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior face FC Utrecht on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISE

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face RKC Waalwijk on Friday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Waasland-Beveren on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Gent face Juan Pablo Torres and KSC Lokoren on Sunday.

DENMARK

SAS-LIGAEN

Perry Kitchen and Randers face Lyngby on Sunday.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubio Rubin and Stabaek face Sogndal on Sunday.