Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Christian Pulisic, Cameron Carter-Vickers and more

Christian Pulisic put in a spectacular performance over the weekend, but it wasn’t enough to lead Borussia Dortmund to victory.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star earned praise from his manager and a German legend for his efforts, but it wasn’t enough as Dortmund fell, 3-1, to Bayern Munich. The win sees Bayern open a six-point gap over Dortmund in Bundesliga play.

Elsewhere in Germany, Bobby Wood’s recent cold streak saw him relegated to bench duty against Stuttgart, while Weston McKennie put in another 90-minute shift ahead of a potential USMNT call-up.

Cameron Carter-Vickers headlined English action with an assist in a Sheffield United win while Romain Gall also provided an assist against Mix Diskerud and IFK Goteborg. Finally, Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey fell to a rare loss while Matt Miazga stood tall in a scoreless draw.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Werder Bremen on Friday.

Aron Johannsson entered in the 90th minute for Werder Bremen on Friday.

Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 1-1 draw with Mainz on Saturday.

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hamburg’s 3-1 win over Stuttgart on Saturday.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 1-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko started and played 90 minutes for Freiburg on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-3 draw with Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Haji Wright entered in the 81st minute of Sandhausen’s 1-0 loss to MSV Duisburg on Friday.

Julian Green did not dress in Greuther Furth’s 3-2 loss to SV Jahn Regensburg on Saturday. (Green is injured)

Terrence Boyd entered in the 75th minute of Darmstadt’s 2-2 draw with Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.

McKinzie Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-2 draw with FC Heidenheim on Sunday.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Geoff Cameron did not dress in Stoke City’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Saturday. (Cameron has a concussion)

Danny Williams entered in the 62nd minute of Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 win over West Brom on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 1-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress for Bournemouth on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 loss to Wolves on Friday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 4-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers played 90 minutes and provided AN ASSIST in Sheffield United’s 4-1 win over Hull City on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch dressed but did not play in Sunderland’s 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore did not dress for Levante’s 2-1 loss to Girona on Sunday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Joe Corona entered in the 72nd minute of Club Tijuana’s 2-1 win over Club Leon on Friday.

Alejandro Guido started and played 72 minutes for Club Tijuana on Friday.

Michael Orozco dressed but did not play for Club Tijuana on Friday.

William Yarbrough started and played 90 for Leon on Friday.

Jonathan Gonzalez entered in the 53rd minute of Monterrey’s 2-1 loss to Lobos BUAP on Saturday.

Edgar Castillo did not dress for Monterrey on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez entered in the 79th minute of Pachuca’s 1-0 loss to Queretaro on Saturday.

Jonathan Bornstein entered in the 81st minute for Queretaro on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana entered in the 81st minute of Santos Laguna’s 2-2 draw with Pumas on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado dressed but did not play for Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Jose Torres did not dress in Tigres’ 1-0 win over Necaxa on Sunday.

Rodrigo Lopez did not dress for Toluca’s 1-0 win over Veracruz on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Desevio Payne entered in the 71st minute of Excelsior’s 1-0 win over Roda JC Kerkrade on Saturday.

Shane O’Neill did not dress for Excelsior on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse’s 0-0 draw with Zwolle on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Telstar’s 3-1 win over Go Ahead Eagles on Friday.

BELGIUM

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief dressed but did not play in Gent’s 1-0 win over Standard Leige on Friday.

Juan Pablo Torres did not dress for KSC Lokoren’s 0-0 draw with Genk on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 0-0 draw with Anderlecht on Sunday.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubio Rubin dressed but did not play in Stabaek’s 5-0 win over Odds BK on Sunday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in IFK Goteborg’s 3-0 loss to Sundsvall on Sunday.

Romain Gall played 90 minutes and provided AN ASSIST for Sundsvall on Sunday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIGA

Perry Kitchen started and played 90 minutes in Randers’ 1-0 win over AGF.