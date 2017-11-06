Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Christian Pulisic, Cameron Carter-Vickers and more

Christian Pulisic put in a spectacular performance over the weekend, but it wasn’t enough to lead Borussia Dortmund to victory.
The U.S. Men’s National Team star earned praise from his manager and a German legend for his efforts, but it wasn’t enough as Dortmund fell, 3-1, to Bayern Munich. The win sees Bayern open a six-point gap over Dortmund in Bundesliga play.
Elsewhere in Germany, Bobby Wood’s recent cold streak saw him relegated to bench duty against Stuttgart, while Weston McKennie put in another 90-minute shift ahead of a potential USMNT call-up.
Cameron Carter-Vickers headlined English action with an assist in a Sheffield United win while Romain Gall also provided an assist against Mix Diskerud and IFK Goteborg. Finally, Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey fell to a rare loss while Matt Miazga stood tall in a scoreless draw.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:
GERMANY
BUNDESLIGA
Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Werder Bremen on Friday.
Aron Johannsson entered in the 90th minute for Werder Bremen on Friday.
Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 1-1 draw with Mainz on Saturday.
Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hamburg’s 3-1 win over Stuttgart on Saturday.
Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 1-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday.
Caleb Stanko started and played 90 minutes for Freiburg on Sunday.
Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.
John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-3 draw with Hertha Berlin on Sunday.
2. BUNDESLIGA
Haji Wright entered in the 81st minute of Sandhausen’s 1-0 loss to MSV Duisburg on Friday.
Julian Green did not dress in Greuther Furth’s 3-2 loss to SV Jahn Regensburg on Saturday. (Green is injured)
Terrence Boyd entered in the 75th minute of Darmstadt’s 2-2 draw with Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.
McKinzie Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt on Saturday.
Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-2 draw with FC Heidenheim on Sunday.
ENGLAND
PREMIER LEAGUE
Geoff Cameron did not dress in Stoke City’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Saturday. (Cameron has a concussion)
Danny Williams entered in the 62nd minute of Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 win over West Brom on Saturday.
DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 1-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.
Emerson Hyndman did not dress for Bournemouth on Saturday.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 loss to Wolves on Friday.
Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 4-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.
Cameron Carter-Vickers played 90 minutes and provided AN ASSIST in Sheffield United’s 4-1 win over Hull City on Saturday.
Lynden Gooch dressed but did not play in Sunderland’s 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough on Sunday.
SPAIN
LA LIGA
Shaq Moore did not dress for Levante’s 2-1 loss to Girona on Sunday.
MEXICO
LIGA MX
Joe Corona entered in the 72nd minute of Club Tijuana’s 2-1 win over Club Leon on Friday.
Alejandro Guido started and played 72 minutes for Club Tijuana on Friday.
Michael Orozco dressed but did not play for Club Tijuana on Friday.
William Yarbrough started and played 90 for Leon on Friday.
Jonathan Gonzalez entered in the 53rd minute of Monterrey’s 2-1 loss to Lobos BUAP on Saturday.
Edgar Castillo did not dress for Monterrey on Saturday.
Omar Gonzalez entered in the 79th minute of Pachuca’s 1-0 loss to Queretaro on Saturday.
Jonathan Bornstein entered in the 81st minute for Queretaro on Saturday.
Jorge Villafana entered in the 81st minute of Santos Laguna’s 2-2 draw with Pumas on Sunday.
Ventura Alvarado dressed but did not play for Santos Laguna on Sunday.
Jose Torres did not dress in Tigres’ 1-0 win over Necaxa on Sunday.
Rodrigo Lopez did not dress for Toluca’s 1-0 win over Veracruz on Sunday.
NETHERLANDS
EREDIVISIE
Desevio Payne entered in the 71st minute of Excelsior’s 1-0 win over Roda JC Kerkrade on Saturday.
Shane O’Neill did not dress for Excelsior on Saturday.
Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse’s 0-0 draw with Zwolle on Sunday.
EERSTE DIVISIE
Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Telstar’s 3-1 win over Go Ahead Eagles on Friday.
BELGIUM
PRO LEAGUE
Kenny Saief dressed but did not play in Gent’s 1-0 win over Standard Leige on Friday.
Juan Pablo Torres did not dress for KSC Lokoren’s 0-0 draw with Genk on Saturday.
Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 0-0 draw with Anderlecht on Sunday.
NORWAY
ELITESERIEN
Rubio Rubin dressed but did not play in Stabaek’s 5-0 win over Odds BK on Sunday.
SWEDEN
ALLSVENSKAN
Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in IFK Goteborg’s 3-0 loss to Sundsvall on Sunday.
Romain Gall played 90 minutes and provided AN ASSIST for Sundsvall on Sunday.
DENMARK
SUPERLIGA
Perry Kitchen started and played 90 minutes in Randers’ 1-0 win over AGF.
I think Bobby Wood’s gonna be on the pine for a while. His replacement is a 17 year old sensation. Props to Stanko tho for his Bundesliga debut!
Why playing in Europe is so tough. If you do not produce odds are they have a hotshot behind you ready to go.
I think Wood needs some humility. When you watch him play if he is in position and does not get service he makes some form of negative display and not play through the play. Which, he does if he is not in position.
Robinson in the Championship for Bolton went 90 minutes in a 2-1 win over Norwich City. He is as important as any of the youngsters we have for once simple reason. He plays left back, and has been getting rave reviews for his play on Loan from Everton.
Agree on Antonee Robinson. SBI, can you include him? He represented the US U-18 team and while a dual-national he has never been called in for England. Unless we hear otherwise, he should be in this mix.
Also, this felt like a mini revival week – ArJo, Boyd, and Stanko getting playing time!? Can I get a Hyndman sighting too or is that too much to ask…
Also CCV is playing incredibly well. If his current form holds for a whole year (always a tall task for young players) he’ll definitely be getting a shot in the Prem next year, either with Tottenham or on another loan. It’s exciting that he could be part of a promotion push.
BVBs sporting director or CEO whatever they call themselves said CP isn’t going anywhere over international break so don’t look for him to get the call, they must have asked for the US to let him rest instead of playing in this friendly. I would assume Brooks will be in the same situation.
