Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Shaq Moore, Keaton Parks and more

It was a big weekend for young Americans Abroad as several experienced personal milestones while others put forth major performances.

Keaton Parks and Shaq Moore headlined the weekend’s action as each made a memorable debut. Parks joined the Benfica first team for the first time, helping to create a goal in a 2-0 cup win. Moore, meanwhile, played all 90 minutes for Levante over the weekend in his first La Liga start, a 2-0 upset of Las Palmas.

In Germany, Weston McKennie put together a standout performance as Schalke cruised past Hamburg, 2-0. Meanwhile in Mexico, Jonathan Gonzalez was also an anchor in midfield as Monterrey picked up a win over Tigres to finish top of the table heading towards the Liguilla.

Elsewhere, DeAndre Yedlin and Cameron Carter-Vickers provided assists while Alfredo Morales fired a game-winning goal for Ingolstadt.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic did not dress for Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 loss to Stuttgart on Friday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday. (Chandler is injured)

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-1 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko dressed but did not play for Freiburg on Saturday

Fabian Johnson started and played 74 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 4-2 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 2-0 win over Hamburg on Sunday.

Bobby Wood entered as a 69th minute substitute for Hamburg on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress for Werder Bremen’s 4-0 win over Hannover on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

McKinzie Gaines did not dress in Darmstadt’s 2-1 loss to Sandhausen on Friday.

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes for Darmstadt on Friday.

Haji Wright dressed but did not play for Sandhausen on Friday.

Andrew Wooten did not dress for Sandhausen on Friday.

Julian Green dressed but did not play in Greuther Furth’s 1-1 draw with Vfl Bochum on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Ingolstadt’s 1-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday.

Jeron Kieswetter did not dress for Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Danny Williams started and played 45 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 4-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress for Bournemouth on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin played 90 minutes and provided AN ASSIST in Newcastle United’s 4-1 loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Brighton on Monday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers played 90 minutes and provided AN ASSIST in Sheffield United’s 3-1 win over Burton Albion on Friday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 loss to Birmingham on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch did not dress for Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Millwall on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Derby County on Saturday.

Luca de la Torre entered as a 64th minute substitute for Fulham on Saturday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Levante’s 2-0 win over Las Palmas on Sunday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Omar Gonzalez played 90 minutes and provided AN ASSIST in Pachuca’s 1-1 draw with Atlas on Friday.

Jonathan Bornstein dressed but did not play in Queretaro’s 1-1 draw with Pumas on Saturday.

Jonathan Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Monterrey’s 2-0 win over Tigres on Saturday.

Jose Torres dressed but did not play for Tigres on Saturday.

William Yarbrough started and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 2-0 loss to Chivas de Guadalajara on Saturday.

Alejandro Guido started and played 76 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 3-1 loss to Toluca on Sunday.

Joe Corona dressed but did not play for Club Tijuana on Sunday.

Michael Orozco dressed but did not play on Sunday.

Rodrigo Lopez dressed but did not play on Sunday.

Jorge Villafana started and played 90 minutes in Santos Laguna’s 1-0 loss to Club America on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado did not dress for Santos Laguna on Sunday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE CUP

Keaton Parks entered as a 71st minute substitute in Benfica’s 2-0 win over Vitoria Setubal on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse’s 4-2 loss to Groningen on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior’s 3-1 loss to FC Utrecht on Sunday.

Shane O’Neill did not dress for Excelsior on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 58 minutes in Telstar’s RKC Waalwijk on Friday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 3-0 win over Waasland-Beveren on Sunday.

Kenny Saief dressed but did not play in Gent’s 3-0 win over KSC Lokoren on Sunday.

Juan Pablo Torres started and played 90 minutes for KSC Lokoren on Sunday.

DENMARK

SAS-LIGAEN

Perry Kitchen started and played 90 minutes in Randers’ 3-1 win over Lyngby on Sunday.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubio Rubin entered as an 87th minute substitute in Stabaek’s 1-1 draw with Sogndal on Sunday.