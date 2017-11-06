Andrea Pirlo announces retirement

Andrea Pirlo announces retirement

MLS- New York City FC

Andrea Pirlo announces retirement

One of soccer’s all-time greats is hanging up his boots for good.

Andrea Pirlo announced through his Twitter account on Monday morning that he is not only leaving New York City FC, but the game as a whole as a player.

The final stage of Pirlo’s career may not have gone as planned with New York City FC, but he did record one goal and 18 assists in 60 games played.

His final appearance for NYCFC came in a late substitute role in Sunday’s Eastern Conference semifinal second leg loss to the Columbus Crew.

The 38-year-old midfielder made 116 appearances for Italy and starred for AC Milan and Juventus during his club soccer tenure in Serie A.

, , Major League Soccer, MLS- New York City FC

Recent News

Comments

1 comment

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home