Arena 'would have bet on' Miazga, Brooks pairing at World Cup

Former U.S. Men’s National Team boss Bruce Arena made an appearance on Fox Sports 1’s broadcast for Tuesday’s friendly against Portugal, and he didn’t shy away from projections from what could have been.
Arena stated that the center back pairing of John Brooks and Matt Miazga would’ve been his choice had the USMNT qualified for the World Cup in Russia next summer.
“We had some injuries during the year, in particular at the center back position,” Arena said, per Goal.com. “John Brooks wasn’t available for a long time and today we see John Brooks partnering up with Matt Miazga. If I were a betting man, I would have bet those two would have been our center backs at the World Cup.”
Arena, who drew plenty of criticism on social media for his appearance just a month after failing to guide the USMNT to the World Cup, praised the decision by his former assistant and current interim boss Dave Sarachan to include young players for Tuesday’s match.
“There’s a bunch of good young players here today. Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta, Juan Agudelo — so I think today’s game is a great showcase for our young players,” Arena said.
Arena would have started Cameron and Gonzalez. Carter-Vickers was a beast as well. These kids had better touch, more pace, pressed high, and just played with far more composure. If I’m Altidore, Cameron, Besler, Gonzalez, etc., I am worried about my place on the National team.
I know Brooks was injured but if Miazga was gonna start if they made World Cup then why not even call him into last qualifiers. Arena has some balls and a huge ego saying they knew it was going to come down to last 2 qualifiers, no they atleast draw CR at home and beat Honduras and it basically done. You failed. I wish lalas had his big boy pants on tonight and asked him some questions
It’s all blarney.
This guy should be a politician.
Arena said the system isn’t broken and he also said that no players slip through the cracks.
Those are bold faced lies so I agree with you. He should be in politics!
I know right, and Mamas just sat there listening and toeing the line. Mls/sum trying to establish I narrative. So much for real journalists asking tough questions. Lalas had a softball to smash when BA made those comments and he didn’t even swing.
Meant Lalas not Mamas but the original is kinda funny.
This is crap! The joke is full of it. He should have learned to walk away when he was still at a high. ACCEPT your failure! Don’t feed this crap when you rarely called them in.
Sad to think we have to watch and listen to this moron pontificate as we watch the players he chose not to use look better than the one he chose who got rolled. By TnT. Worse of all, he getting paid for it. I don’t know if I could stand watch fox if he’s on air next summer too.
I mean Miazga was available in October…but no Tim Ream’s the guy!
Also notice his subtle blame of the players in Europe, and his worthless excuses for his player selection… assface…
