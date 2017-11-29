Atlanta United sign defender Greg Garza to multi-year deal

Atlanta United sign defender Greg Garza to multi-year deal

Major League Soccer

Atlanta United sign defender Greg Garza to multi-year deal

26-year-old Greg Garza spent the 2017 Major League Soccer season on-loan with Atlanta United, making a huge impact with the club.

On Wednesday, Garza signed a permanent multi-year contract with the club, joining from Liga MX outfit Club Tijuana, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Garza made 26 appearances for Atlanta United in their debut season in Major League Soccer. He finished the season with two goals and five assists, and made the 2017 MLS All Star Game.

He also missed nine matches this season due to a pair of hamstring injuries.

“Greg was an integral part of our first-year success and we’re happy we were able to bring him back on a permanent basis,” Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said.

“He’s a natural fit for our style of play, and in addition to his on-field performance, which was recognized by a place in the MLS All-Star Game, Greg has become an important figure in the locker room.”

No exact terms of the deal have been made at this time.

, , , Major League Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home