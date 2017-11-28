Bakero, Hilliard-Arce, Lillard headline semifinalists for MAC Hermann Trophy

The most prestigious award in college soccer has narrowed its field of potential winners to 15.

Wake Forest’s Jon Bakero, Stanford’s Tomas Hilliard-Arce and North Carolina’s Cam Lindley were among the 15 semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy announced on Tuesday.

Eleven of the players on the men’s list are seniors with two juniors, a sophomore and a freshman also included.

Bakero, the son of former Barcelona and Spain player Jose Mari Bakero, should be one of the favorites for the award along with Indiana defender Grant Lillard, who is a product of the Chicago Fire academy.

The women’s semifinalists feature Canadian international Jessie Fleming, who plays her college soccer at UCLA. The Bruins are one of four schools with multiple names on the list. Stanford, Duke and South Carolina are the others.

Men’s MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalists

Jon Bakero, Sr., Wake Forest

Tucker Bone, Jr., Air Force

Arthur Bosua, Sr., Columbia

Brandon Bye, Sr., Western Michigan

Mauro Cichero, Sr., SMU

Jon Gallagher, Sr., Notre Dame

Tomas Hilliard-Arce, Sr., Stanford

Tim Kubel, Sr., Louisville

Foster Langsdorf, Sr., Stanford

Grant Lillard, Sr., Indiana

Cam Lindley, Soph., North Carolina

Joao Moutinho, Fr., Akron

Wyatt Omsberg, Sr., Dartmouth

Santiago Patino, Jr., FIU

Alan Winn. Soph., North Carolina

Women’s Hermann Trophy Semifinalists

Michaela Abam, Sr., West Virginia

Rachel Corboz, Sr., Georgetown

Tierna Davidson, Soph., Stanford

Imani Dorsey, Sr., Duke

Grace Fisk, Soph., South Carolina

Jessie Fleming. Soph., UCLA

Indigo Gibson, Sr., California

Vanessa Gregoire, Sr., Princeton

Catarina Macario, Fr., Stanford

Hallie Mace, Jr., UCLA

Savannah McCaskill, Sr., South Carolina

Casey Murphy, Jr., Rutgers

Rebecca Quinn, Sr., Duke

Andi Sullivan, Sr., Stanford

Brianna Visalli, Sr., Pepperdine