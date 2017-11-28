Bakero, Hilliard-Arce, Lillard headline semifinalists for MAC Hermann Trophy

The most prestigious award in college soccer has narrowed its field of potential winners to 15.
Wake Forest’s Jon Bakero, Stanford’s Tomas Hilliard-Arce and North Carolina’s Cam Lindley were among the 15 semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy announced on Tuesday.
Eleven of the players on the men’s list are seniors with two juniors, a sophomore and a freshman also included.
Bakero, the son of former Barcelona and Spain player Jose Mari Bakero, should be one of the favorites for the award along with Indiana defender Grant Lillard, who is a product of the Chicago Fire academy.
The women’s semifinalists feature Canadian international Jessie Fleming, who plays her college soccer at UCLA. The Bruins are one of four schools with multiple names on the list. Stanford, Duke and South Carolina are the others.
Men’s MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalists
Jon Bakero, Sr., Wake Forest
Tucker Bone, Jr., Air Force
Arthur Bosua, Sr., Columbia
Brandon Bye, Sr., Western Michigan
Mauro Cichero, Sr., SMU
Jon Gallagher, Sr., Notre Dame
Tomas Hilliard-Arce, Sr., Stanford
Tim Kubel, Sr., Louisville
Foster Langsdorf, Sr., Stanford
Grant Lillard, Sr., Indiana
Cam Lindley, Soph., North Carolina
Joao Moutinho, Fr., Akron
Wyatt Omsberg, Sr., Dartmouth
Santiago Patino, Jr., FIU
Alan Winn. Soph., North Carolina
Women’s Hermann Trophy Semifinalists
Michaela Abam, Sr., West Virginia
Rachel Corboz, Sr., Georgetown
Tierna Davidson, Soph., Stanford
Imani Dorsey, Sr., Duke
Grace Fisk, Soph., South Carolina
Jessie Fleming. Soph., UCLA
Indigo Gibson, Sr., California
Vanessa Gregoire, Sr., Princeton
Catarina Macario, Fr., Stanford
Hallie Mace, Jr., UCLA
Savannah McCaskill, Sr., South Carolina
Casey Murphy, Jr., Rutgers
Rebecca Quinn, Sr., Duke
Andi Sullivan, Sr., Stanford
Brianna Visalli, Sr., Pepperdine
Comments