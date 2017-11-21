Christian Pulisic left out of Champions League clash due to muscle injury

U.S. Soccer

Christian Pulisic will miss a second straight game for Borrusia Dortmund due to the same “muscle injury” that kept the American out of action against Dortmund’s match against Stuttgart in league play days prior.

The German side, who have not announced how long Pulisic will be out of action for, take on Tottenham in a vital must-win Champions League match.

Pulisic has made three Champions League appearances for Peter Bosz’s side who are on the brink of elimination after taking only two points in four matches. Dortmund trails last year’s Champions League champions Real Madrid by five points and Spurs, who lead Group H, by eight with two fixtures remaining.

