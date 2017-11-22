Christian Pulisic returns to Dortmund training ahead of Schalke clash

After missing two vital matches, Christian Pulisic could be back in the Borussia Dortmund lineup in time for a rivalry clash with a fellow American star.

Pulisic returned to Dortmund training on Wednesday after missing defeats to Stuttgart and Tottenham due to a muscle issue. The latter loss saw Dortmund crash out of the Champions League group stage, although a third-place finish and a Europa League berth are still on the table.

Before Dortmund focuses on that, though, they’ll have to navigate a tricky league match against a major rival. Dortmund takes on Schalke on Saturday, pitting Pulisic against fellow American star and former youth national team teammate Weston McKennie, who scored his first USMNT goal against Portugal during the international break.

Pulisic and Dortmund currently sit fifth in the Bundesliga, nine points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

