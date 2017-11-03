Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal's roster for USMNT friendly

Portugal released their roster for their upcoming block of friendlies, including one against the U.S. Men’s National Team, and one notable name is absent.

What should be a young USMNT squad will not face Cristiano Ronaldo, as the international superstar will not suit up with his national team next weekend. Manager Fernando Santos has decided to let him rest during the international window.

He isn’t the only significant name not in the team, either. Rui Patricio, Jose Fonte, and William Carvalho will also sit this one out.

That isn’t to say the squad isn’t full of talented veterans. Man City’s Bernardo Silva and Besiktas’ Pepe are going to be there. As are highly touted youngsters like Nelson Semedo from Barcelona and Andre Silva at AC Milan.

Here’s the full squad that will take on the USMNT at Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria on November 14:

Goalkeepers: Beto, Anthony Lopes, Jose Sa

Defenders: Antunes, Kevin Rodrigues, Pepe, Luis Neto, Ricardo Ferreira, Edgar Ie, Nelson Semedo, Ricardo Pereira, Joao Cancelo.

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira, Ruben Neves, João Mario, Manuel Fernandes, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Ronny Lopes, Gelson Martins, Bruma.

Forwards: Goncalo Guedes, Andre Silva, Eder.