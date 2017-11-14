Didier Drogba set to retire after 2018 season

One of the game’s legends is nearing the end of his playing career.

Didier Drogba announced that he is set to retire at the end of the 2018 season. The former Chelsea and Montreal Impact forward is currently a player-owner for Phoenix Rising of the USL.

“Do you want a scoop? I think next year will be my last season,” Drogba told RMC. “There comes a time when you have to stop.

“I need time for my other projects. It’s good to play, but at 39, it holds me back a bit.”

Drogba, who joined the club this season after a season-and-a-half with the Impact, scored 10 goals in 14 matches during the USL season.

The forward, who is set to turn 40 in 2018, is a four-time Premier League winner and led the way in Chelsea’s triumph over Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final.