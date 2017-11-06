Dynamo stun Timbers in Portland to advance to Western Conference final

The Houston Dynamo are one of the more unlikely stories in MLS, and that story will extend through at least the Western Conference finals.

After a 0-0 draw in the opening leg of the Western Conference semis, the Dynamo battled to a 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. The win sealed advancement for Wilmer Cabrera’s side, who now face the Seattle Sounders in the conference final.

The Timbers opened the scoring through Dairon Asprilla following a sustained bit of possession. The winger’s took a great touch before rocketing a shot past Joe Willis for a 39th minute finish.

Just four minutes later, the Dynamo equalized through an unlikely goalscorer. Dylan Remick, scorer of one goal in his entire MLS career, pounced on a loose ball in the box, volleying a shot into the net to tie the score at one apiece while giving the Dynamo the advantage on away goals.

In the 77th minute, Mauro Manotas, scoring from long range on an Eric Alexander pass to seal the series win.

Now, the Dynamo face the Sounders on Nov. 21 in Houston to begin the Western Conference final.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Eric Alexander ran the midfield and picked up an assist on the final goal of the match.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Dylan Remick’s equalizer sucked the life out of Providence Park while also sucking the life out of the stadium with a vital away goal.

MATCH TO FORGET

It was a quiet match from Darlington Nagbe, who failed to muster a shot for an injury-ravaged Timbers team.