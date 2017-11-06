Ethan Horvath benched as Club Brugge opens goalkeeper competition

Ethan Horvath has been Club Brugge’s No. 1 for quite some time, but the American goalkeeper now faces an open competition for the starting gig.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper was relegated to the bench this past weekend for Brugge’s 0-0 draw with Andelecht. According to manager Ivan Leko, Horvath is now a part of a three-way competition for the starting role.

“There has been a lot of pressure on Horvath lately,” Leko said. “Some saves he did well, other saves were less good. There have been some individual mistakes lately. And so it was time to give Guillaume Hubert a chance. He’s done well in training. But that does not mean anything for the coming weeks. At this moment there is no fixed No. 1 with us. ”

After joining last winter, Horvath made four league appearances to close the season for the Belgian club. This season, the goalkeeper has started 12 league matches as well as two Champions League and two Europa League qualifiers.