Field set for upcoming 2018 CONCACAF Champions League draw

Field set for upcoming 2018 CONCACAF Champions League draw

CONCACAF Champions League

Field set for upcoming 2018 CONCACAF Champions League draw

The CONCACAF Champions League has undergone some changes ahead of the 2018 competition, and now the field is set ahead of the upcoming draw.

A total of 16 teams will compete in the 2018 CCL with the official draw set for Monday Dec. 18. The new-look tournament will feature a knockout format from the start with teams playing a home-and-away series all through the tournament. As a result, the competition will conclude with quarterfinal, semifinal and final rounds in the months of March and April.

Higher-ranked team from Pot 1 will be drawn against lower-rated opposition from Pot 2. Pot 1 is made up entirely of teams from MLS and Liga MX with Toronto FC, the New York Red Bulls and the Seattle Sounders representing MLS. Meanwhile, the Colorado Rapids round out the list of MLS participants with a spot in Pot 2.

Pot 2 also features CS Herediano, a wild card addition that replaces Guatemala’s participant, Antigua, who was disqualified due to FIFA’s suspension of the Guatemalan federation.

Here’s a full look at the teams involved:

Pot 1: Toronto FC (CAN), CD Guadalajara (MEX), Club America (MEX), Tigres UANL (MEX), Club Tijuana (MEX), FC Dallas (USA), New York Red Bulls (USA) and Seattle Sounders FC (USA)

Pot 2: Deportivo Saprissa (CRC), CS Herediano (CRC*), Cibao FC (DOM), FC Motagua (HON), Club Deportivo Olimpia (HON), Tauro FC (PAN), Santa Tecla FC (SLV) and Colorado Rapids (USA)

, CONCACAF Champions League

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home