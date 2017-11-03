Friday Kickoff: Bayern after Alexis Sanchez, Patrice Evra charged after kicking fan and more

While one Premier League star remains a transfer target, one former Premier League defender is in hot water for kicking a fan.

Bayern Munich is reportedly set to resume interest in Alexis Sanchez this January. (REPORT)

Patrice Evra has been charged with violent conduct by UEFA after kicking a fan in the face prior to Marseille’s Europa League match against Vitória de Guimarães. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho says the tax fraud case against him in Spain is “closed”. (REPORT)

Tim Cahill suffered an injury with Sydney FC ahead of Australia’s World Cup playoff against Honduras. (REPORT)

Santi Cazorla is aiming for a January return after a foot issue threatened his career. (REPORT)

Harry Redknapp says he has not discussed the Sunderland vacancy with anyone from the club but hinted that he may be interested in returning to managing. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Clint Dempsey’s brace sent the Seattle Sounders past the Vancouver Whitecaps. (READ)

The Detroit MLS bid is looking at Ford Field as the team’s potential stadium after the Ford family joined the bid. (READ)

Jonathan Gonzalez is still leaning towards the U.S. but Mexico is still attempting to recruit the Monterrey midfielder. (READ)

SBI takes a look at players that chose the U.S. over Mexico. (READ)

Christian Pulisic says Borussia Dortmund can only get better following several tough results. (READ)