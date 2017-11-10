Friday Kickoff: Jose Mourinho contract talks stall, German stars bash VAR and more

A high-profile manager’s contract talks have stalled while two German internationals bashed the use of Video Assistant Review.

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United have reportedly made little progress on contract talks. (REPORT)

Germany internationals Sami Khedira and Sandro Wagner called VAR “a catastrophe”. (REPORT)

Lukas Podolski admitted he would like his next club move to be to a team in Brazil with Flamengo being a possible target. (REPORT)

England goalkeeper Jack Butland has pulled out of the squad due to a broken finger.

Mario Balotelli earned a one-match ban for a recent red card for a late tackle. (REPORT)

Spanish legend Xavi says he is considering retiring in the near future to become a coach. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Tab Ramos says American soccer has “a lot of work to do” when it comes to young players. (READ)

The New England Revolution announced the hiring of Brad Friedel. (READ)

Ike Opara earned honors as SBI MLS Defender of the Year. (READ)

Remi Garde is ready for a new challenge with the Montreal Impact. (READ)

After reflecting on 2017, Jesse Marsch is looking to continue evolving as a head coach. (READ)