Friday Kickoff: Zidane won't rule out Neymar signing, Aubemayang suspension and more

The rumor mill is churning out some wild ones this time of year, but Real Madrid’s manager wouldn’t rule out one of the more outlandish reports.

Zinedine Zidane coyly refused to rule out a move for Neymar, saying “who knows” what moves Real Madrid could make in the future. (REPORT)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he does not understand why he has been suspended by Borussia Dortmund after earning a punishment for “disciplinary reasons”. (REPORT)

Virgil van Dijk’s move to Liverpool could still go through as Southampton manager says the club could sell because “everybody has got a price.” (REPORT)

Barcelona is reportedly targeting Mesut Ozil as a backup plan if the club cannot sign Philippe Coutinho. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich has begun talks to sign Hoffenheim forward Sandro Wagner. (REPORT)

West Brom boss Tony Pulis says he would “understand” if the club moved to fire him. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Caleb Porter is reportedly out as Portland Timbers head coach. (READ)

CONCACAF is set to launch a new Nations League in 2018. (READ)

SBI previewed the upcoming NCAA Tournament. (READ)

Columbus city leaders were left frustrated after a meeting with Crew ownership. (READ)

Jonathan Gonzalez suffered an injury with Monterrey. (READ)