Geoff Cameron still out for Stoke City with concussion problems

Geoff Cameron still out for Stoke City with concussion problems

Featured

Geoff Cameron still out for Stoke City with concussion problems

Stoke City will once again be without the services of American defender Geoff Cameron, who remains unavailable for the Potters.

Cameron, 32, suffered a concussion in a Stoke training session over two weeks ago, and has not featured since Oct. 21 in a 2-1 loss vs. AFC Bournemouth.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes announced on Thursday that the U.S. international will not be available for Monday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Cameron has made seven league appearances for the club this season, which is the third-most by a Stoke defender so far in 2017-18.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home