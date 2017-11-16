Geoff Cameron still out for Stoke City with concussion problems

Stoke City will once again be without the services of American defender Geoff Cameron, who remains unavailable for the Potters.
Cameron, 32, suffered a concussion in a Stoke training session over two weeks ago, and has not featured since Oct. 21 in a 2-1 loss vs. AFC Bournemouth.
Stoke boss Mark Hughes announced on Thursday that the U.S. international will not be available for Monday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.
Cameron has made seven league appearances for the club this season, which is the third-most by a Stoke defender so far in 2017-18.
