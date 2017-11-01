Hamburg coach Markus Gisdol: Bobby Wood in 'negative spiral'

Bobby Wood has hit a poor run of form, and his club coach has hinted that recent slump could result in some time on the bench.

Hamburg boss Markus Gisdol says the U.S. Men’s National Team forward has hit a “negative spiral” in recent weeks. Wood has scored just two clubs in the 2017 calendar year and his potential replacement, 17-year-old Jann-Fiete Arp, scored just 17 minutes after replacing the USMNT forward over the weekend.

“We do everything and support him. It is impossible to do more than we are doing,” Gisdol said. “Bobby has to work his way out of it. The performance principle also applies to him. It all comes together.

“He has gone into a negative spiral, from which he now has to emerge again. He has the potential to be a good striker. Currently he is not in-form. He’s doing his best, but it just does not work.”

Hamburg currently sits 16th in the Bundesliga and have taken just seven points from 10 matches. This weekend, the club faces off with Stuttgart.