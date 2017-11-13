Highlights: San Francisco Deltas 2, New York Cosmos 0

More from
USL Final Preview: Louisville City takes on Swope Park Rangers
The 2017 edition of the USL Final takes place on Monday evening as Louisville City FC faces the Swope Park Rangers.
USWNT 3, Canada 1: The SBI Breakdown
SBI breaks down the USWNT’s win over Canada.
Switzerland, Croatia become latest teams to earn World Cup berths
Switzerland and Croatia booked their spots in the World Cup on Sunday.
Monday Kickoff: Cahill fit to face Honduras, Coutinho 'very happy' at Liverpool and more
Tim Cahill is fit for a massive match while Philippe Coutinho says he is happy at Liverpool.
USWNT stars shine in year-ending win against Canada
The U.S. Women’s National Team ended 2017 on a high, collecting a 3-1 victory in its final match of the year, against rivals Canada on Sunday at Avaya Stadium. Julie Ertz opened the scoring just 11 minutes (…)
SBI USWNT Woman of the Match: Megan Rapinoe
Many players put in strong performances in the U.S. Women’s National Team’s final match of the year, but Megan Rapinoe stood out the most. The veteran capped off one of the better years of her (…)
Deltas beat Cosmos to lift NASL title
The San Francisco Deltas claimed their first ever NASL Championship, after defeating the New York Cosmos 2-0 on Sunday evening.
A look at the biggest need for every MLS team that missed the playoffs
SBI takes a look at the biggest needs for each non-MLS playoff team.
Tab Ramos discusses advancements and flaws in U.S. player development
While poised to fill the vacancy of U.S. Men’s National Team head coach if he is summoned in the future, Tab Ramos has a more immediate concern in his current position as Youth Technical Director of U.S. (…)
Converted forwards Ubogagu and Huerta trying to impress Ellis as USWNT fullbacks
In the U.S. Women’s national team’s year off from major competitions, roster building has become a priority for Jill Ellis. The incorporation of younger players has been an expected part of the (…)
Comments