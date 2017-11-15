Highlights: USMNT 1, Portugal 1

More from
Scurry, Machnik elected into National Soccer Hall of Fame
Briana Scurry and Dr. Joe Machnik will be enshrined in the National Soccer Hall of Fame in February.
Report: Memphis to join USL in 2019
The USL’s growing expansion will continue in Memphis for the 2019 season according to a report.
The SBI View: Proposed World Cup reject tournament makes little logistical sense
Reports emerged that U.S. Soccer is looking into a potential tournament with teams that missed the World Cup, but it makes little sense from a logistical standpoint.
Australia advances to fourth straight World Cup with win over Honduras
Honduras fell to Australia in Wednesday’s World Cup playoff.
USMNT 1, Portugal 1: The SBI Breakdown
A look at the biggest takeaways from Tuesday’s USMNT draw.
U.S. Soccer announces 2017 Nike International Friendlies
Men’s and Women’s international development teams from around the world will descend on Florida in a couple weeks.
Wednesday Kickoff: Atletico confident of Griezmann stay, Juventus eyes midfielders and more
Atletico Madrid and Juventus headline Wednesday’s news.
Eriksen propels Denmark past Ireland, into 2018 World Cup
A hat-trick from Christian Eriksen propelled Denmark to their first World Cup appearance since 2010, after a 5-1 second leg playoff win over Ireland.
MLS announces 2017 Expansion Draft, key offseason dates
Major League Soccer announced their 2017 offseason schedule on Tuesday afternoon, as well as what cities will be involved in the upcoming expansion process.
Arena 'would have bet on' Miazga, Brooks pairing at World Cup
The former USMNT boss shared some his thoughts during Fox Sports 1’s broadcast on Tuesday.
