Jonathan Gonzalez picks up injury in Monterrey's Copa MX semifinal victory

Jonathan Gonzalez has been a vital part of Monterrey’s run through Mexican soccer this season, but, with big games looming, the young midfielder could be in danger of missing time.

Gonzalez picked up an injury in Monterrey’s Copa MX semifinal win over Club America on Wednesday night. The 19-year-old midfielder was carted off the field in the 57th minute of a match that saw Monterrey emerge victorious in penalty kicks following a scoreless draw.

However, Monterrey coach Antonio Mohammed insisted that the injury is just “muscular fatigue” while adding that the issue is nothing serious.

The young midfielder remains a target of both the U.S. Men’s National Team and Mexico. Thus far, everything has indicated that Gonzalez is leaning towards the U.S., despite overtures from Mexico, but the midfielder was left off the team’s recent roster to focus on Monterrey’s push for trophies.

Gonzalez and Monterrey face vital matches in the coming weeks with both the Liguilla and the Copa MX final on the horizon. Monterrey is set to face Tigres this weekend knowing that a win or a tie would clinch the top spot in the Liguilla. In addition, the club can also look ahead to the Copa MX finale against the winner of Pachuca and Atlante, who collide in the other semifinal on Nov. 21.

Gonzalez has started 13 matches for the club this season.