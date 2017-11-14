Late goal gives Louisville City its first USL title

Late goal gives Louisville City its first USL title

USL

Late goal gives Louisville City its first USL title

Louisville City FC is the new USL champion.

It took 88 minutes for them to break the deadlock, but Cameron Lancaster’s 88th minute header allowed them to lift their first ever USL Cup with a 1-0 win over Swope Park Rangers in front of a sellout crowd of 14,456 at Slugger Field on Monday night.

Both sides saw early goals pulled back by the offside flag. Paco Craig looked to open the scoring for the home side at the six minute mark when he smashed a free kick, but he was clearly offside. Kharlton Belmar was also the victim of a premature run for Swope Park when he slipped a low shot home as the flag went up against him.

After early Louisville control, Swope Park worked their way into the match in the second half. Louisville goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh had to make several heads up plays to keep the game scoreless. His biggest accomplishment was taking the ball right off Belmar’s foot as the Swope Park forward burst through the backline free on goal shortly after the restart.

The Louisville goal came in the dying minutes of the match off a throw-in. Speedy Williams received the throw and quickly launched the ball into the penalty area. Lancaster was able to rise to it and float the header into the upper corner of the net, leaving Adrián Zendejas helpless in the Swope Park goal, creating pandemonium in the sellout crowd.

The Rangers pushed forward with everything they had in the lengthy amount of stoppage time, but they couldn’t penetrate the stout Louisville City defense.

It’s the first title for Louisville City in their three years of existence. Captain and central midfielder Paolo DelPiccolo was awarded the game MVP award for his precision passing and hold up play in the middle of the park.

Swope Park have now lost the last two USL Cup Finals. Last year they fell to New York Red Bulls II when they got hammered, 5-1, at Red Bull Arena.

, , , , Featured, USL

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home