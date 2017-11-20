Marcus Rashford: Tim Howard was my idol

Tim Howard’s time at Manchester United serves as an unlikely inspiration to one of the sport’s brightest young stars.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says the U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper was his childhood “idol”. Rashford, who played as a goalkeeper during his youth, looked up to and tried to emulate Howard, who made 77 appearances for Man United from 2003 to 2007

“My first season, I went in net,” Rashford told The Sunday Times. “The thrill of scoring a goal, you get that same thrill when you save a good chance.

“Tim Howard was my idol. I used to have a little Tim Howard shirt. You watch, there’ll be a game … I’m going to get the gloves one day!”

Rashford has scored scored seven times over 19 appearances in all competitions for Man United this season.

