Mexican national team director: Jonathan Gonzalez chooses USMNT, but El Tri still pushing

After breaking through as one of the brighter prospects in North American soccer, Jonathan Gonzalez is expected to join the U.S. Men’s National Team over Mexico. However, El Tri isn’t done pushing for the young midfielder
According to Dennis Te Kloese, Director of National Teams for the Mexican Football Federation, the young Monterrey midfielder has made it clear that he wishes to join the U.S. Still, El Tri has not given up hope on the 18-year-old California-born star.
“We know Jonathan, we have tried to invite him and involve him. His desire has always been to play for the United States,” Te Kloese said, according to ESPN Deportes. “Our duty is to insist. He is a player with a great future and a great projection. He has the last word.”
Meanwhile, Monterrey president Duilio Davino defended the decision of the club’s young midfielder. Gonzalez has made 16 total appearances for Monterrey this season, rapidly becoming a vital piece in a defensive midfield position.
“Jonathan is a boy who was born in California.” Davino said. “He lived a great part of his life there, and there he made all his juvenile processes.”
Gonzalez has represented the U.S. on the U-17, U-18 and U-20 level throughout his youth career. He is expected to be among the call-ups for the USMNT’s upcoming friendly against Portugal.
Whew. Couldn’t take any more bad news for US Soccer. And thanks for sticking with us through tough times man.
LikeLike
That is good news
LikeLike
It comes down to how much he wants to challenge himself. If he wants the easy way out he’ll pick the US where he’s already a star and can be a starter tomorrow. If he really believes in himself he’ll pick Mexico where he’ll have to fight each and every day for a starting spot in the national team. No soccer player has ever reached his full potential by picking the easy way. Everyday challenge is key.
LikeLike
The competition that matters more in terms of a player pushing himself to reach his potential is at the club level.
LikeLike
LOL, maybe if he came back to MLS as a DP.
LikeLike
He just became one of my heroes.
LikeLike
The dutchman Denis te klose mexican diector of the team,is criying,but Jonothan choose
USAMNT,because he is american,and is gratefull and he loves usa,only play whit,one defender,dulio davino of Monterrey club,said Gonzalez can play wathever he wants,and old
his life belong to usa
LikeLike