Mexican national team director: Jonathan Gonzalez chooses USMNT, but El Tri still pushing

After breaking through as one of the brighter prospects in North American soccer, Jonathan Gonzalez is expected to join the U.S. Men’s National Team over Mexico. However, El Tri isn’t done pushing for the young midfielder

According to Dennis Te Kloese, Director of National Teams for the Mexican Football Federation, the young Monterrey midfielder has made it clear that he wishes to join the U.S. Still, El Tri has not given up hope on the 18-year-old California-born star.

“We know Jonathan, we have tried to invite him and involve him. His desire has always been to play for the United States,” Te Kloese said, according to ESPN Deportes. “Our duty is to insist. He is a player with a great future and a great projection. He has the last word.”

Meanwhile, Monterrey president Duilio Davino defended the decision of the club’s young midfielder. Gonzalez has made 16 total appearances for Monterrey this season, rapidly becoming a vital piece in a defensive midfield position.

“Jonathan is a boy who was born in California.” Davino said. “He lived a great part of his life there, and there he made all his juvenile processes.”

Gonzalez has represented the U.S. on the U-17, U-18 and U-20 level throughout his youth career. He is expected to be among the call-ups for the USMNT’s upcoming friendly against Portugal.