Miazga's winner gives Vitesse shutout home win

Miazga's winner gives Vitesse shutout home win

Featured

Miazga's winner gives Vitesse shutout home win

Matt Miazga’s main goal for Vitesse Arnhem is to help his side keep clean sheets and limit their opponents chances offensively.

On Sunday the 22-year-old American played the hero,  scoring the winning goal in Vitesse’s 2-0 triumph over ADO Den Haag.

Miazga headed home Mason Mount’s corner in the 87th-minute to break the deadlock at the Gelredome. It was the defender’s first league goal for the club since joining last season.

Bryan Linssen added an insurance goal for the winners in stoppage time.

The win helped Viteese jump to sixth in the Eredivisie table, with 22 points.

, , , , Americans Abroad, European Soccer, Featured

Recent News

Comments

2 comments
  • alndres ventura

    Miazga is the best playerof vitesse,and in concacaf is the best defensive player, lozano
    mejicano is to but as forward whit PSV,Now the usa has good future,for the next games
    miazga made a golazo and was the hero of the game, in the game as Portugal and tied to
    1-1 they have now respect for USA,because the are number 3, nd europe champion son the envy of mexican comentators of ESPN,all of them never said of the usa team advanced
    i more mexican that the mexican americans who Buu usa and clap the Tri,in the corrupt
    and narco country

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home