Miazga's winner gives Vitesse shutout home win

Matt Miazga’s main goal for Vitesse Arnhem is to help his side keep clean sheets and limit their opponents chances offensively.
On Sunday the 22-year-old American played the hero, scoring the winning goal in Vitesse’s 2-0 triumph over ADO Den Haag.
Miazga headed home Mason Mount’s corner in the 87th-minute to break the deadlock at the Gelredome. It was the defender’s first league goal for the club since joining last season.
Bryan Linssen added an insurance goal for the winners in stoppage time.
The win helped Viteese jump to sixth in the Eredivisie table, with 22 points.
