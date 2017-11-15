MLS announces 2017 key offseason dates, expansion report

With Major League Soccer Playoffs in full-swing, the league unveiled the 2017 offseason schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

Several key events such as the 2017 MLS Expansion Draft, the upcoming free agency period, the 2017 MLS Waiver Draft, and Re-Entry Draft all were announced via the league’s website.

Also, the next full MLS owners meeting will take place on Dec. 14th, with a decision to be made on which cities will be awarded the two expansion clubs. According to Sports Illustrated, the two choices will come from a trio of cities, including Cincinnati, Nashville, and Sacramento.

David Beckham’s Miami team is being viewed separately by the league, and will not be included with these three cities. The next few weeks are sure to bring a lot of excitement around Major League Soccer.

Here is a full list of the upcoming offseason schedule:

Monday, Nov. 27th – 1 p.m. EST – Option Exercises Deadline

Friday, Dec. 1st – 1 p.m. EST – Option Exercise Deadline for Non-MLS Cup Participants

Sunday, Dec. 10th – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST – Half Day Trade Window

sunday, Dec. 10th – Noon EST – Option Exercise Deadline for MLS Cup Participants

Sunday, Dec. 10th – 1 p.m. EST – Blackout Period begins

Tuesday, Dec. 12th – 2 p.m. EST – Expansion Draft

Tuesday, Dec. 12th – 3 p.m. EST – Free Agency Begins

Wednesday, Dec. 13th – 3:30 p.m. EST – 2017 MLS Waiver Draft

Friday, Dec. 15th – 3 p.m. EST – 2017 MLS Re-Entry Draft – Stage 1

Thursday, Dec. 21st – 2 p.m. EST – 2017 MLS Re-Entry Draft – Stage 2