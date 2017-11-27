MLS Contract Deadline Day Roundup

Monday was the deadline for teams eliminated from the MLS Cup Playoffs to announce their 2018 contract options. Four clubs, Atlanta United. Montreal Impact, Orlando City, and Philadelphia Union already made their announcements earlier in the month.
Here’s the roundup for each of the teams that have announced so far. This post will update when other team release their moves.
Atlanta United (Announced November 20)
Exercised Options: Alec Kann, Mikey Ambrose, Julian Gressel, Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu, and Romario Williams
Declined Options: Alex Tambakis, Mark Bloom, Zach Loyd, Harrison Heath, and Jeffrey Otoo.
Out of Contract: Kyler Reynish and Bobby Boswell
Under Contract for 2018:
Loans Expiring: Yamil Asad (Velez Sarsfield), Greg Garza (Tijuana), Anton Walkes (Tottenham)
Retired: Kenwyne Jones
Chicago Fire
Exercised Options:
Declined Options:
Out of Contract:
Under Contract for 2018:
Colorado Rapids
Exercised Options: Eric Miller, Jared Watts, and Sam Hamilton
Declined Options: John Berner, Dennis Castillo, Mekeil Williams, Joshua Gatt, Mohammed Saeid, and Alan Gordon
Out of Contract: Bobby Burling
Under Contract for 2018: Tim Howard, Zac MacMath, Mike da Fonte, Kortne Ford, Axel Sjöberg, Micheal Azira, Johan Blomberg, Nana Boateng, Shkëlzen Gashi, Marlon Hairston, Ricardo Perez, Dillon Serna, Stefan Aigner, Dominique Badji, and Caleb Calvert
Retired: Kevin Doyle
Loan Expired: Luis Gil
D.C. United
Exercised Options:
Declined Options:
Out of Contract:
Under Contract for 2018:
Retired: Chris Rolfe
FC Dallas
Exercised Options: Tesho Akindele, Mauro Diaz, Jacori Hayes, Ryan Hollingshead, Victor Ulloa and Walker Zimmerman
Declined Options: Carlos Cermeño, Eduardo “Pollo” Cortes, Hernan Grana, Cariaco Gonzalez, Aaron Guillen, Atiba Harris, Walker Hume, Javier Morales, Coy Craft, and Maynor Figueroa
Out of Contract: Chris Seitz
Under Contract for 2018: Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios, Reggie Cannon, Anibal Chala, Cristian Colman, Jesus Ferreira, Jesse Gonzalez, Carlos Gruezo, Matt Hedges, Roland Lamah, Paxton Pomykal, Adonijah Reid, Bryan Reynolds and Maxi Urruti
LA Galaxy
Exercised Options: Emmanuel Boateng, Bradford Jamieson IV, Daniel Steres, Dave Romney, and Ariel Lassiter
Declined Options: Jermaine Jones, Jon Kempin, Rafael Garcia, Brian Rowe, Jose Villarreal, Jack McBean, Jack McInerney, Raul Mendiola, Pele Van Anholt, Clement Diop, Jaime Villarreal, Nathan Smith, and Bradley Diallo
Out of Contract: Ashley Cole and Baggio Husidic
Under Contract for 2018: Romain Alessandrini, Hugo Arellano, Emmanuel Boateng, Michael Ciani, Giovani dos Santos, Jonathan dos Santos, Bradford Jamieson IV, Sebastian Lletget, João Pedro, Dave Romney, Daniel Steres, Gyasi Zardes
Retired: Robbie Rogers
Minnesota United
Exercised Options: Ibson, Collin Martin, Johan Venegas, Brent Kallman, Alex Kapp, and Bobby Shuttleworth
Declined Options: Bernardo Anor, Ismaila Jome, Justin Davis, Thomas de Villardi, Joe Greenspan, Jermaine Taylor, and Kevin Venega
Out of Contract: Patrick McLain
Under Contract for 2018: Abu Danladi, Christian Ramirez, Sam Cronin, Ethan Finlay, Miguel Ibarra, Kevin Molino, Sam Nicholson, Rasmus Schuller, Collen Warner, Michael Boxall, Marc Burch, Francisco Calvo, Vadim Demidov, and Jerome Thiesson
Loan Expired: Brandon Allen (New York Red Bulls)
Montreal Impact (Announced November 16)
Exercised Options: Evan Bush, Kyle Fisher, Daniel Lovitz, David Choinière, Michael Salazar, and Nick DePuy
Declined Options: Shaun Francis and Andrés Romero
Out of Contract: Eric Kronberg,Hassoun Camara, and Hernán Bernardello
Under Contract for 2018: Maxime Crépeau, Deian Boldor, Víctor Cabrera, Laurent Ciman, Wandrille Lefèvre, Louis Béland-Goyette, Marco Donadel, Ignacio Piatti, Samuel Piette, Shamit Shome, Ballou Tabla, Anthony Jackson-Hamel, Matteo Mancosu, and Dominic Oduro
Loan Extended: Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna FC)
Retired: Patrice Bernier
New England Revolution
Exercised Options: Juan Agudelo, Scott Caldwell, Cody Cropper, Zachary Herivaux, Femi Hollinger-Janzen, Kei Kamara, Kelyn Rowe, Chris Tierney, and Matt Turner
Declined Options: Benjamin Angoua, Xavier Kouassi, Donnie Smith, Josh Smith, Je-Vaughn Watson, London Woodberry, and Brian Wright
Out of Contract: Teal Bunbury, Andrew Farrell, Brad Knighton, and Daigo Kobayashi
Under Contract for 2018: Antonio Delamea, Claude Dielna, Diego Fagundez, Krisztián Németh, and Lee Nguyen
Loan Ended: Gershon Koffie (Hammarby IF)
New York City FC
Exercised Options: Kwame Awuah, Ronald Matarrita, Andre Rawls, Khiry Shelton and Ben Sweat
Declined Options: RJ Allen, Frederic Brillant, Miguel Camargo, Shannon Gomez, Eirik Johansen, Mikey Lopez, Jefferson Mena, Sean Okoli, John Stertzer, Andraz Struna and Ethan White
Under Contract for 2018: Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Jack Harrison, Yangel Herrera, Sean Johnson, Jonathan Lewis, Tommy McNamara, Maxi Moralez, Alex Ring, James Sands, David Villa and Rodney Wallace
Retired: Andrea Pirlo
New York Red Bulls
Exercised Options: Sacha Kljestan, Connor Lade, Aaron Long, Danny Royer, Sean Davis, Derrick Etienne, Jr., and Evan Louro
Declined Options: Sal Zizzo, Gideon Baah, Mike Grella, Dilly Duka, Dan Metzger, Arun Basuljevic, Vince Bezecourt, Zeiko Lewis, Gonzalo Veron, and Brandon Allen
Out of Contract: Damien Perrinelle
Under Contract for 2018: Ryan Meara, Luis Robles, Aurelien Collin, Fidel Escobar, Kemar Lawrence, Hassan Ndam, Tyler Adams, Felipe, Muhamed Keita, Sacha Kljestan, Alex Muyl, Bradley Wright-Phillips
Completed Loan Transfer: Michael Amir Murillo
Orlando City (Announced November 7)
Exercised Options: Earl Edwards, Jr., Rafael Ramos, Tommy Redding, Cristian Higuita, Tony Rocha, Dom Dwyer, Cyle Larin, and Carlos Rivas
Declined Options: Josh Saunders, Seb Hines, Conor Donovan, Antonio Nocerino, Servando Carrasco, Dillon Powers, Giles Barnes, and Hadji Barry
Out of Contract: Kevin Alston, Devron García, and Kaká
Under Contract for 2018: Joe Bendik, Mason Stajduhar, Scott Sutter, Jonathan Spector, José Aja, Donny Toia, PC, Will Johnson, Yoshimar Yotún, Richie Laryea, and Pierre Da Silva
Philadelphia Union (Announced November 1)
Exercised Options: Andre Blake, John McCarthy, Jake McGuire, Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Keegan Rosenberry, Warren Creavalle, Marcus Epps, Derrick Jones, Adam Najem, and Fafa Picault
Declined Options: Aaron Jones, Oguchi Onyewu, Ken Tribbett, Giliano Wijnaldum, Roland Alberg, Maurice Edu, Fabian Herbers, Ilsinho, and Charlie Davies
Out of Contract: Fabinho and Chris Pontius
Under Contract for 2018: Richie Marquez, Auston Trusty, Josh Yaro, Alejandro Bedoya, Anthony Fontana and Haris Medunjanin, CJ Sapong, and Jay Simpson
Retired: Brian Carroll
Portland Timbers
Exercised Options: Jeff Attinella, Kendall McIntosh, Zarek Valentin, Dairon Asprilla, and Jack Barmby
Declined Options: Darren Mattocks, Amobi Okugo and Bill Tuiloma
Out of Contract: Ben Zemanski
Under Contract for 2018: Fanendo Adi, Vytas, Victor Arboleda, Gbenga Arokoyo, Sebastián Blanco, Diego Chara, Rennico Clarke, Jeremy Ebobisse, Marco Farfan, Jake Gleeson, David Guzmán, Larrys Mabiala, Roy Miller, Chance Myers, Darlington Nagbe, Lawrence Olum, Alvas Powell, Liam Ridgewell and Diego Valeri
Real Salt Lake
Exercised Options: David Horst, Luke Mulholland, Sunny, and Sebastian Saucedo
Declined Options: Matt VanOekel, Chris Schuler, Reagan Dunk, Justin Schmidt, Omar Holness, Chad Barrett, and Ricardo Velazco
Out of Contract: Kyle Beckerman and Nick Rimando
Under Contract for 2018: Connor Sparrow, Marcelo Silva, Tony Beltran, Justen Glad, Demar Phillips, Danilo Acosta, Albert Rusnák, Nick Besler, Jose Hernandez, Yura Movsisyan, Joao Plata, Luis Silva, and Jordan Allen
Completed Loan Transfer: Jefferson Savarino
Loan expired: Brooks Lennon
San Jose Earthquakes
Exercised Options: Matt Bersano, Andrew Tarbell, Fatai Alashe, Darwin Ceren, and Anibal Godoy.
Declined Options: Victor Bernardez, Kip Colvey, Cordell Cato, Lindo Mfeka, Marc Pelosi, Matheus Silva, and Danny Hoesen.
Out of Contract: David Bingham, Andres Imperiale, and Kofi Sarkodie
Under Contract for 2018: Francois Affolter, Harold Cummings, Nick Lima, Florian Jungwirth, Simon Dawkins, Jahmir Hyka, Shea Salinas, Tommy Thompson, Vako, Jackson Yueill, Quincy Amarikwa, Marco Ureña and Chris Wondolowski
Sporting Kansas City
Exercised Options: Saad Abdul-Salaam, Kharlton Belmar, Amer Didic, Andrew Dykstra, Roger Espinoza, Tim Melia, James Musa, Ike Opara, Daniel Salloi, Colton Storm, Adrian Zendejas
Declined Options: Cameron Iwasa, Soni Mustivar, Kevin Oliveira, and Tyler Pasher
Out of Contract: Cameron Porter and Erik Palmer-Brown
Under Contract for 2018: Matt Besler, Latif Blessing, Gianluca Busio, Kevin Ellis, Benny Feilhaber, Gerso, Ilie, Jaylin Lindsey, Cristian Lobato, Jimmy Medranda, Diego Rubio, Soony Saad, Seth Sinovic, and Graham Zusi
Vancouver Whitecaps
Exercised Options: Sam Adekugbe, Marcel de Jong, Brett Levis, Jake Nerwinski, Tim Parker, Kendall Waston, and Tony Tchani
Declined Options: David Ousted, David Edgar, Cole Seiler, Sheanon Williams, Christian Bolaños, Marco Bustos, Nosa Igiebor, Matías Laba, Ben McKendry, Mauro Rosales, Russell Teibert, and Kyle Greig
Out of Contract: None
Under Contract for 2018: Stefan Marinović, Spencer Richey, Aaron Maund, Deybi Flores, Aly Ghazal, Alphonso Davies, Nicolás Mezquida, Yordy Reyna, Cristian Techera, Erik Hurtado, Bernie Ibini, and Brek Shea
Loan expired: Fredy Montero (Tianjin Teda)
The Columbus Crew, Houston Dynamo, Seattle Sounders, and Toronto FC did not need to submit their moves today since they are still alive in the playoffs. The teams that lose their respective conference finals will have until Friday to make their decisions, while winners will have until December 10, one day after the MLS Cup Final.
As for what happens to the players who are out of contract or had options declined, any that are over 28 years old and have eight or more years of service in MLS are eligible for free agency and can sign with any club they can. The rest are subject to the re-entry draft. The first stage of which takes place on December 15 at 3 p.m. eastern time. The second stage will be on December 21 at 2 p.m. eastern.
