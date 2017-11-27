MLS Contract Deadline Day Roundup

Monday was the deadline for teams eliminated from the MLS Cup Playoffs to announce their 2018 contract options. Four clubs, Atlanta United. Montreal Impact, Orlando City, and Philadelphia Union already made their announcements earlier in the month.

Here’s the roundup for each of the teams that have announced so far. This post will update when other team release their moves.

Atlanta United (Announced November 20)

Exercised Options: Alec Kann, Mikey Ambrose, Julian Gressel, Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu, and Romario Williams

Declined Options: Alex Tambakis, Mark Bloom, Zach Loyd, Harrison Heath, and Jeffrey Otoo.

Out of Contract: Kyler Reynish and Bobby Boswell

Under Contract for 2018:

Loans Expiring: Yamil Asad (Velez Sarsfield), Greg Garza (Tijuana), Anton Walkes (Tottenham)

Retired: Kenwyne Jones

Chicago Fire

Exercised Options:

Declined Options:

Out of Contract:

Under Contract for 2018:



Colorado Rapids

Exercised Options: Eric Miller, Jared Watts, and Sam Hamilton

Declined Options: John Berner, Dennis Castillo, Mekeil Williams, Joshua Gatt, Mohammed Saeid, and Alan Gordon

Out of Contract: Bobby Burling

Under Contract for 2018: Tim Howard, Zac MacMath, Mike da Fonte, Kortne Ford, Axel Sjöberg, Micheal Azira, Johan Blomberg, Nana Boateng, Shkëlzen Gashi, Marlon Hairston, Ricardo Perez, Dillon Serna, Stefan Aigner, Dominique Badji, and Caleb Calvert

Retired: Kevin Doyle

Loan Expired: Luis Gil

D.C. United

Exercised Options:

Declined Options:

Out of Contract:

Under Contract for 2018:

Retired: Chris Rolfe

FC Dallas

Exercised Options: Tesho Akindele, Mauro Diaz, Jacori Hayes, Ryan Hollingshead, Victor Ulloa and Walker Zimmerman

Declined Options: Carlos Cermeño, Eduardo “Pollo” Cortes, Hernan Grana, Cariaco Gonzalez, Aaron Guillen, Atiba Harris, Walker Hume, Javier Morales, Coy Craft, and Maynor Figueroa

Out of Contract: Chris Seitz

Under Contract for 2018: Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios, Reggie Cannon, Anibal Chala, Cristian Colman, Jesus Ferreira, Jesse Gonzalez, Carlos Gruezo, Matt Hedges, Roland Lamah, Paxton Pomykal, Adonijah Reid, Bryan Reynolds and Maxi Urruti



LA Galaxy

Exercised Options: Emmanuel Boateng, Bradford Jamieson IV, Daniel Steres, Dave Romney, and Ariel Lassiter

Declined Options: Jermaine Jones, Jon Kempin, Rafael Garcia, Brian Rowe, Jose Villarreal, Jack McBean, Jack McInerney, Raul Mendiola, Pele Van Anholt, Clement Diop, Jaime Villarreal, Nathan Smith, and Bradley Diallo

Out of Contract: Ashley Cole and Baggio Husidic

Under Contract for 2018: Romain Alessandrini, Hugo Arellano, Emmanuel Boateng, Michael Ciani, Giovani dos Santos, Jonathan dos Santos, Bradford Jamieson IV, Sebastian Lletget, João Pedro, Dave Romney, Daniel Steres, Gyasi Zardes

Retired: Robbie Rogers

Minnesota United

Exercised Options: Ibson, Collin Martin, Johan Venegas, Brent Kallman, Alex Kapp, and Bobby Shuttleworth

Declined Options: Bernardo Anor, Ismaila Jome, Justin Davis, Thomas de Villardi, Joe Greenspan, Jermaine Taylor, and Kevin Venega

Out of Contract: Patrick McLain

Under Contract for 2018: Abu Danladi, Christian Ramirez, Sam Cronin, Ethan Finlay, Miguel Ibarra, Kevin Molino, Sam Nicholson, Rasmus Schuller, Collen Warner, Michael Boxall, Marc Burch, Francisco Calvo, Vadim Demidov, and Jerome Thiesson

Loan Expired: Brandon Allen (New York Red Bulls)

Montreal Impact (Announced November 16)

Exercised Options: Evan Bush, Kyle Fisher, Daniel Lovitz, David Choinière, Michael Salazar, and Nick DePuy

Declined Options: Shaun Francis and Andrés Romero

Out of Contract: Eric Kronberg,Hassoun Camara, and Hernán Bernardello

Under Contract for 2018: Maxime Crépeau, Deian Boldor, Víctor Cabrera, Laurent Ciman, Wandrille Lefèvre, Louis Béland-Goyette, Marco Donadel, Ignacio Piatti, Samuel Piette, Shamit Shome, Ballou Tabla, Anthony Jackson-Hamel, Matteo Mancosu, and Dominic Oduro

Loan Extended: Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna FC)

Retired: Patrice Bernier



New England Revolution

Exercised Options: Juan Agudelo, Scott Caldwell, Cody Cropper, Zachary Herivaux, Femi Hollinger-Janzen, Kei Kamara, Kelyn Rowe, Chris Tierney, and Matt Turner

Declined Options: Benjamin Angoua, Xavier Kouassi, Donnie Smith, Josh Smith, Je-Vaughn Watson, London Woodberry, and Brian Wright

Out of Contract: Teal Bunbury, Andrew Farrell, Brad Knighton, and Daigo Kobayashi

Under Contract for 2018: Antonio Delamea, Claude Dielna, Diego Fagundez, Krisztián Németh, and Lee Nguyen

Loan Ended: Gershon Koffie (Hammarby IF)

New York City FC

Exercised Options: Kwame Awuah, Ronald Matarrita, Andre Rawls, Khiry Shelton and Ben Sweat

Declined Options: RJ Allen, Frederic Brillant, Miguel Camargo, Shannon Gomez, Eirik Johansen, Mikey Lopez, Jefferson Mena, Sean Okoli, John Stertzer, Andraz Struna and Ethan White

Under Contract for 2018: Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Jack Harrison, Yangel Herrera, Sean Johnson, Jonathan Lewis, Tommy McNamara, Maxi Moralez, Alex Ring, James Sands, David Villa and Rodney Wallace

Retired: Andrea Pirlo

New York Red Bulls

Exercised Options: Sacha Kljestan, Connor Lade, Aaron Long, Danny Royer, Sean Davis, Derrick Etienne, Jr., and Evan Louro

Declined Options: Sal Zizzo, Gideon Baah, Mike Grella, Dilly Duka, Dan Metzger, Arun Basuljevic, Vince Bezecourt, Zeiko Lewis, Gonzalo Veron, and Brandon Allen

Out of Contract: Damien Perrinelle

Under Contract for 2018: Ryan Meara, Luis Robles, Aurelien Collin, Fidel Escobar, Kemar Lawrence, Hassan Ndam, Tyler Adams, Felipe, Muhamed Keita, Sacha Kljestan, Alex Muyl, Bradley Wright-Phillips

Completed Loan Transfer: Michael Amir Murillo

Orlando City (Announced November 7)

Exercised Options: Earl Edwards, Jr., Rafael Ramos, Tommy Redding, Cristian Higuita, Tony Rocha, Dom Dwyer, Cyle Larin, and Carlos Rivas

Declined Options: Josh Saunders, Seb Hines, Conor Donovan, Antonio Nocerino, Servando Carrasco, Dillon Powers, Giles Barnes, and Hadji Barry

Out of Contract: Kevin Alston, Devron García, and Kaká

Under Contract for 2018: Joe Bendik, Mason Stajduhar, Scott Sutter, Jonathan Spector, José Aja, Donny Toia, PC, Will Johnson, Yoshimar Yotún, Richie Laryea, and Pierre Da Silva

Philadelphia Union (Announced November 1)

Exercised Options: Andre Blake, John McCarthy, Jake McGuire, Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Keegan Rosenberry, Warren Creavalle, Marcus Epps, Derrick Jones, Adam Najem, and Fafa Picault

Declined Options: Aaron Jones, Oguchi Onyewu, Ken Tribbett, Giliano Wijnaldum, Roland Alberg, Maurice Edu, Fabian Herbers, Ilsinho, and Charlie Davies

Out of Contract: Fabinho and Chris Pontius

Under Contract for 2018: Richie Marquez, Auston Trusty, Josh Yaro, Alejandro Bedoya, Anthony Fontana and Haris Medunjanin, CJ Sapong, and Jay Simpson

Retired: Brian Carroll

Portland Timbers

Exercised Options: Jeff Attinella, Kendall McIntosh, Zarek Valentin, Dairon Asprilla, and Jack Barmby

Declined Options: Darren Mattocks, Amobi Okugo and Bill Tuiloma

Out of Contract: Ben Zemanski

Under Contract for 2018: Fanendo Adi, Vytas, Victor Arboleda, Gbenga Arokoyo, Sebastián Blanco, Diego Chara, Rennico Clarke, Jeremy Ebobisse, Marco Farfan, Jake Gleeson, David Guzmán, Larrys Mabiala, Roy Miller, Chance Myers, Darlington Nagbe, Lawrence Olum, Alvas Powell, Liam Ridgewell and Diego Valeri



Real Salt Lake

Exercised Options: David Horst, Luke Mulholland, Sunny, and Sebastian Saucedo

Declined Options: Matt VanOekel, Chris Schuler, Reagan Dunk, Justin Schmidt, Omar Holness, Chad Barrett, and Ricardo Velazco

Out of Contract: Kyle Beckerman and Nick Rimando

Under Contract for 2018: Connor Sparrow, Marcelo Silva, Tony Beltran, Justen Glad, Demar Phillips, Danilo Acosta, Albert Rusnák, Nick Besler, Jose Hernandez, Yura Movsisyan, Joao Plata, Luis Silva, and Jordan Allen

Completed Loan Transfer: Jefferson Savarino

Loan expired: Brooks Lennon



San Jose Earthquakes

Exercised Options: Matt Bersano, Andrew Tarbell, Fatai Alashe, Darwin Ceren, and Anibal Godoy.

Declined Options: Victor Bernardez, Kip Colvey, Cordell Cato, Lindo Mfeka, Marc Pelosi, Matheus Silva, and Danny Hoesen.

Out of Contract: David Bingham, Andres Imperiale, and Kofi Sarkodie

Under Contract for 2018: Francois Affolter, Harold Cummings, Nick Lima, Florian Jungwirth, Simon Dawkins, Jahmir Hyka, Shea Salinas, Tommy Thompson, Vako, Jackson Yueill, Quincy Amarikwa, Marco Ureña and Chris Wondolowski

Sporting Kansas City

Exercised Options: Saad Abdul-Salaam, Kharlton Belmar, Amer Didic, Andrew Dykstra, Roger Espinoza, Tim Melia, James Musa, Ike Opara, Daniel Salloi, Colton Storm, Adrian Zendejas

Declined Options: Cameron Iwasa, Soni Mustivar, Kevin Oliveira, and Tyler Pasher

Out of Contract: Cameron Porter and Erik Palmer-Brown

Under Contract for 2018: Matt Besler, Latif Blessing, Gianluca Busio, Kevin Ellis, Benny Feilhaber, Gerso, Ilie, Jaylin Lindsey, Cristian Lobato, Jimmy Medranda, Diego Rubio, Soony Saad, Seth Sinovic, and Graham Zusi



Vancouver Whitecaps

Exercised Options: Sam Adekugbe, Marcel de Jong, Brett Levis, Jake Nerwinski, Tim Parker, Kendall Waston, and Tony Tchani

Declined Options: David Ousted, David Edgar, Cole Seiler, Sheanon Williams, Christian Bolaños, Marco Bustos, Nosa Igiebor, Matías Laba, Ben McKendry, Mauro Rosales, Russell Teibert, and Kyle Greig

Out of Contract: None

Under Contract for 2018: Stefan Marinović, Spencer Richey, Aaron Maund, Deybi Flores, Aly Ghazal, Alphonso Davies, Nicolás Mezquida, Yordy Reyna, Cristian Techera, Erik Hurtado, Bernie Ibini, and Brek Shea

Loan expired: Fredy Montero (Tianjin Teda)



The Columbus Crew, Houston Dynamo, Seattle Sounders, and Toronto FC did not need to submit their moves today since they are still alive in the playoffs. The teams that lose their respective conference finals will have until Friday to make their decisions, while winners will have until December 10, one day after the MLS Cup Final.

As for what happens to the players who are out of contract or had options declined, any that are over 28 years old and have eight or more years of service in MLS are eligible for free agency and can sign with any club they can. The rest are subject to the re-entry draft. The first stage of which takes place on December 15 at 3 p.m. eastern time. The second stage will be on December 21 at 2 p.m. eastern.