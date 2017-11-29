MLS names Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville, Sacramento as expansion finalists

The MLS expansion list has been narrowed down to four.

MLS announced on Wednesday that Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville and Sacramento have been named finalists for the two expansion slots set to be handed out in December. Owners and officials from all four bids are set to make a presentation to Don Garber in New York on Dec. 6. Afterwards, a meeting of MLS’ Board of Governors on Dec. 14 will see additional discussions with owners from each MLS club with the two slots set to be decided upon by the end of the year.

“The leaders of the Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville and Sacramento MLS expansion ownership groups have bold visions and innovative plans for their clubs, stadiums and their involvement in their respective communities,” said Garber.

“We are pleased these highly-respected business and sports leaders have been so determined to bring Major League Soccer to their cities. We have been greatly encouraged by the progress that all four of these groups have made and we are looking forward to their presentations.”

In total 12 markets submitted bids for potential expansion, with Charlotte, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Raleigh/Durham, St. Louis, San Antonio, San Diego and Tampa/St. Petersburg eliminated from this round. MLS is set to add two more teams at a later date.

  • Quit Whining About Soccer in the US

    I am having trouble keeping up. Will that take it to 25? If so, why not do 1 or 3 or 5 ?

  • r.benjamin

    It seems like this announcement is unnecessary – unless Detroit has leapfrogged others.

    If Sacramento is denied after checking all of the boxes more than a year ago, MLS will be dead to me.

  • Ivan

    Yay, the pyramid scheme called MLS at work…keep expanding, who cares if the quality of football is shockingly poor, borderline unwatchable…All hail the Don!

  • Scott e Dio93

    I have to agree with Ivan. Don focus on MLS winning the Champions League & becoming a regional powerhouse.

