MLS Playoff Sunday: Your Running Commentary

One team has booked a place in the MLS Conference Finals. On Sunday, three more will look to seal their own spots.

The action began on Thursday as the Seattle Sounders toppled the Vancouver Whitecaps out West. On Sunday, the action begins in the East as the New York Red Bulls head to BMO Field to face Toronto FC as they look to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the opening leg. (3 p.m., ESPN)

Then, NYCFC looks to pull off a comeback of the miracle variety when the Columbus Crew visit the Bronx. NYCFC fell, 4-1, in the opening leg, all but assuring the Crew’s spot in the conference finale barring n incredible NYCFC comeback.

In the West, the Portland Timbers host the Houston Dynamo following a 0-0 draw in the opening leg.

