MLS Playoff Tuesday: Your Running Commentary

After an extended break, the MLS playoffs return on Tuesday with the start of the conference finals.

Tuesday night’s festivities begin in Columbus as Toronto FC visits the Columbus Crew for the first leg of the Eastern Conference final (8 p.m., ESPN). The Supporters’ Shield winners enter Tuesday’s match shorthanded with both Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco out of action due to suspension, while the Crew possess a full complement of players after holding off NYCFC in the conference semifinal round.

Action then moves West as the Houston Dynamo play host to the Seattle Sounders (9:30, FS1). The Dynamo will look to build on an upset of the Portland Timbers while the Sounders will hope to continue their MLS Cup title defense with a push back to the finale.

If you will be watching today’s action, please feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Enjoy the matches.